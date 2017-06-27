21°
Flood insurers in for a torrid argument

Hamish Broome
| 27th Jun 2017 4:09 PM
The recent floods in the Lismore CBD
NSW Small Business Commissioner Robyn Hobbs has commissioned independent hydrology reports and flood assessments which could challenge insurance companies who refused claims to Lismore businesses in the wake of the Cyclone Debbie deluge.

NSW Small Business Commissioner Robyn Hobbs (centre) is chairing the Lismore business flood recovery taskforce. Members include (from left) Lismore MP Thomas George, Lismore Chamber of Commerce president Deborah Benhayon, Lismore mayor Isaac Smith, Federal Page MP Kevin Hogan.
Ms Hobbs, speaking at the conclusion of a Lismore business recovery task force meeting yesterday, said more than 100 Northern Rivers businesses had sought assistance from the commissioner over their post-flood dealings with insurers.

Her office has referred the complaints to the Commonwealth Financial Ombudsman for review, and has commissioned fresh expert reports on the weather event which could bolster the chances of a successful review.

Ms Hobbs said after three years in the Commissioner's chair, she had found that insurance claims were "without doubt the single most difficult thing" businesses had to deal with after any disaster.

"It's very sad, this happens in every event, and it shouldn't," she said.

"Insurance should be the first thing that's fixed, businesses shouldn't have to wait 12 or 13 weeks and then be told their insurance claims have been denied."

"My aim is to change that."

Ms Hobbs said there was also concern over the "inconsistency" between different insurance companies in approving or denying claims for the same weather event.

She also said people were questioning the ability of hydrologists and surveyors to remain neutral when they were being paid by the insurers.

Asked about other pressing post-flood issues, Ms Hobbs said some business owners had not been supported by their landlords to repair their premises, or in some cases been evicted, even after forking out for repairs.

 

"Landlords simply can't do that," she said.

The taskforce has formed several subgroups looking at ways to bolster Lismore's businesses, including placemaking, retail merchandising, while also ensuring business owners are properly flood ready in the next event.

It is also ensuring business owners have access to relevant support services.

"The thing about all this is we need to make people feel they're not alone, and we're there to listen to them and we're there to support them," Ms Hobbs said.

Lismore Northern Star

