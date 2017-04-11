Flood funds fast-tracked to Lismore

North and South Lismore had extensive cleanup to do after flooding.

RUMOURS about flood funding are adding to the confusion while some small business owners and workers are suffering post-flood trauma.

In Lismore Kevin Hogan MP took time out from meeting with many of the small business owners in the CBD to comment on the Category C assistance.

He said the funding which comes under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA) will occur, and will happen much more quickly than usual because of the critical nature of the disaster.

"The Category C funding is a process we are fast-tracking and the state government is putting together the paperwork to go to the federal government," he said.

"I have spoken with the federal minister Michael Keenan, and he has said he will act on this as soon as he gets the application, however, we have to get the details and the numbers right."

Mr Hogan said while his colleagues were working as quickly as they could, he wanted to let people know this would take a little bit longer than they wanted.

"I know this is frustrating, but this fast tracking is a multi-week process," he said.

On Friday Justine Elliot MP whose electorate includes the towns of Bangalow, Brunswick Heads, Byron Bay, Kingscliff, Lennox Head, Mullumbimby, Murwillumbah, Nimbin, Ocean Shores, Pottsville, Suffolk Park and Tweed Heads, was vocal in demanding the Federal and State Governments urgently activate Category C assistance.