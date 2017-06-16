ROAD CLOSURES: List of roads closed across the region

THURSDAY 7.45am:
CLOSED
Lismore City Council:
- Hensley Carpark lower level
- Keerong Road
- Oakey Creek Road, Georgica
- Rowing Club Carpark (Paid area)
- Swan Bay Road
Kyogle Council:
- Back Creek Road
- Boomi Creek Road
- Ferndale Road
- Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
- Old Tweed Road
- Sawpit Creek Road
- Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
- Williams Road
Richmond Valley Council:
- Boggy Creek Road
- Bora Codrington Road
- Broadheads Road
- Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road, Bungawalbyn
- Coraki Ellangowan Road
- Droneys Bridge Road
- Foot Bridge, Casino
- Halstead Drive
- Moonem New Italy Road
- Myall Creek Road
- Springville Road
- Swan Bay New Italy Road
- Tatham Tomki Road
- Woodburn Coraki Road
Ballina Shire Council:
- Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
- Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
- The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection
Byron Shire Council:
- Blackbean Road
- Tickles Road
- Upper Wilsons Creek Road
WEDNESDAY 2.30pm:
See rainfall, flood and other weather updates here.
CLOSED
Lismore City Council:
- Bridge Street North Lismore from Alexandra Parade to Pitt Lane
- Hensley Carpark lower level
- Keerong Road
- Oakey Creek Road, Georgica
- Orion Street
- Rowing Club Carpark (Paid area)
- Swan Bay Road
Kyogle Council:
- Back Creek Road
- Baileys Bridge Road
- Boomi Creek Road
- Ferndale Road
- Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
- Old Tweed Road
- Sawpit Creek Road
- Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
- Williams Road
Richmond Valley Council:
- Boggy Creek Road
- Bora Codrington Road
- Broadheads Road
- Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road, Bungawalbyn
- Coraki Ellangowan Road
- Foot Bridge, Casino
- Halstead Drive
- Main Camp Road
- Moonem New Italy Road
- Myall Creek Road
- Springville Road
- Tatham Tomki Road
- Woodburn Coraki Road
Ballina Shire Council:
- Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
- Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
- Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek
- The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection
Byron Shire Council:
- Blackbean Road
- Blindmouth Road
- Coopers Shoot Road
- Durrumbul Road
- Left Bank Road
- Palmwoods Road
- The Pocket Road
- Tickles Road
- Upper Main Arm Road
- Upper Wilsons Creek Road
- Whian Road
WEDNESDAY 10.45am:
See rainfall, flood and other weather updates here.
CLOSED
Lismore City Council:
- Boatharbour Road
- Bridge Street North Lismore from Alexandra Parade to Pitt Lane
- Hensley Carpark lower level
- Keerong Road
- Oakey Creek Road, Georgica
- Orion Street
- Rowing Club Carpark (Paid area)
Kyogle Council:
- Back Creek Road
- Baileys Bridge Road
- Boomi Creek Road
- Ferndale Road
- Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
- Old Tweed Road
- Omagh Road
- Sawpit Creek Road
- Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
- Williams Road
Richmond Valley Council:
- Avenue Road
- Boggy Creek Road
- Bora Codrington Road
- Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road, Bungawalbyn
- Caniaba Road
- Coraki Ellangowan
- Fig Tree Lane, McKees Hill
- Halstead Drive
- Main Camp Road
- Moonem New Italy Road
- Myall Creek Road
- Reynolds Road
- Savilles Road
- Schielers Road
- Springville Road
- Tatham Tomki Road
- Woodburn Coraki Road
Ballina Shire Council:
- Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
- Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
- Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek
- The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection
Byron Shire Council:
- Blackbean Road
- Blindmouth Road
- Coopers Shoot Road
- Durrumbul Road
- Left Bank Road
- Palmwoods Road
- The Pocket Road
- Tickles Road
- Upper Main Arm Road
- Upper Wilsons Creek Road
- Whian Road
CAUTIONED
Lismore City Council:
- Bentley Road, Tullera
- Bice Road
- Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
- Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
- Boorerie Creek Road
- Borton Road, Tullera
- Buckendoon School Lane
- Caniaba Road
- Cawongla Road
- Coraki Road
- Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
- Dorroughby Road
- Dunoon Road
- Fraser Road, Dunoon
- Gungas Road, Nimbin
- Gwynne Road, Jiggi
- Hart Road, Larnook
- Jiggi Road
- Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
- Kyogle Road
- Moffit Road, culvert washed out
- Molesworth Street
- Mountain Top Road
- Orion Street
- Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
- Pitt Lane
- Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
- Simes Bridge, North Lismore
- Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
- Swan Bay Road
- Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
- Tuckean Island Road
- Winterton Parade, North Lismore
Kyogle Council:
- Babyl Creek Road
- Bingeebeebra Creek Road
- Cawongla Road
- Collins Creek Road
- Ettrick Road
- Kyogle Road
- Lions Road
- Sargents Road
- Wainwrights Road
Richmond Valley Council:
- Allwood Street
- Bruxner Highway, 10kms east of Casino, has some large potholing which will be repaired
- Casino-Coraki Road (just east of Yorks Marine) - New work has been stripped and will need to be reworked when it dries out; now at 40km/hr speed zone
- Darke Lane
- Dawson Street (Coraki-Lismore Road) before Glebe Bridge - There is significant potholing over an 80 metre section, this will be temporarily repaired
- Hockeys Lane
- Johnston Street roundabout - repairs underway on a large pothole
- Musgraves Road
- Old Tenterfield Road
- Queensland Road
- Rambaldinis Road
- Reardons Lane
- Rocky Mouth Creek Road
- Summerland Way just south of Casino is severely potholed. Emergency grading will take place this morning, and the section will be closely monitored; it is now at 40km/hr speed zone
- Tenterfield Road near the railway crossing - There is a large pothole, it will be repaired
- The Gap Road
Ballina Shire Council:
- Burns Point Ferry
- Dalwood Road at Gum Creek Weir
- Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing and Kirklands Crossing
- Houghlahans Creek Road causeways
- Marom Creek Road at Gum Creek and Yellow Creek
- Nashua Road at Skinners Creek
- Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
- Ross Lane
- Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek
Byron Shire Council:
- Beach Avenue
- Coomburra Cres
- Myocum Road
- Orana Road
- Redgate Road
- Repentance Creek Road
- The Pocket Road at Brunswick Street
- Whian Road at Eureka
WEDNESDAY 6.15am:
See rainfall, flood and other weather updates here.
CLOSED
Lismore City Council:
- Buckendoon School Lane
- Cusack Road
- Durheim Road, Monaltie intersection of Wyrallah Road
- Hensley Carpark lower level
- Keerong Road
- Oakey Creek Road, Georgica
- Rowing Club Carpark (Paid area)
- Wyrallah Road
Kyogle Council:
- Back Creek Road
- Baileys Bridge Road
- Boomi Creek Road
- Clarence Way
- Ferndale Road
- Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
- Old Tweed Road
- Omagh Road
- Sawpit Creek Road
- Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
- Williams Road
Richmond Valley Council:
- Avenue Road
- Boggy Creek Road
- Bora Codrington Road
- Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road, Bungawalbyn
- Caniaba Road
- Coraki Ellangowan
- Droneys Bridge Road
- Ellangowan Road
- Fig Tree Lane, McKees Hill
- Halstead Drive
- Main Camp Road
- Moonem New Italy Road
- Musgraves Road
- Myall Creek Road
- Reynolds Road
- Richmond River footbridge at Casino
- Savilles Road
- Schielers Road
- Springville Road
- Tatham Ellangowan Road
- Tatham Tomki Road
- Woodburn Coraki Road
Ballina Shire Council:
- Boundary Road at Marom Creek
- Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing and Emigrant Crossing
- Houghlahans Creek Road causeways
- Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
- Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
- Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
- Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek
- The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection
- Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek
Byron Shire Council:
- Blackbean Road
- Blindmouth Road
- Coopers Shoot Road
- Durrumbul Road
- Left Bank Road
- Palmwoods Road
- The Pocket Road
- Tickles Road
- Upper Main Arm Road
- Upper Wilsons Creek Road
- Whian Road
CAUTIONED
Lismore City Council:
- Bentley Road, Tullera
- Bice Road
- Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
- Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
- Boatharbour Road
- Boorerie Creek Road
- Borton Road, Tullera
- Caniaba Road
- Cawongla Road
- Coraki Road
- Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
- Dorroughby Road
- Dunoon Road
- Fraser Road, Dunoon
- Gungas Road, Nimbin
- Gwynne Road, Jiggi
- Hart Road, Larnook
- Jiggi Road
- Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
- Kyogle Road
- Moffit Road, culvert washed out
- Molesworth Street
- Mountain Top Road
- Orion Street
- Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
- Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
- Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
- Swan Bay Road
- Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
- Tuckean Island Road
- Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin
Kyogle Council:
- Babyl Creek Road
- Bingeebeebra Creek Road
- Cawongla Road
- Collins Creek Road
- Ettrick Road
- Kyogle Road
- Lions Road
- Sargents Road
- Wainwrights Road
Richmond Valley Council:
- Allwood Street
- Bruxner Highway, 10kms east of Casino, has some large potholing which will be repaired
- Casino-Coraki Road (just east of Yorks Marine) - New work has been stripped and will need to be reworked when it dries out; now at 40km/hr speed zone
- Darke Lane
- Dawson Street (Coraki-Lismore Road) before Glebe Bridge - There is significant potholing over an 80 metre section, this will be temporarily repaired
- Hockeys Lane
- Johnston Street roundabout - repairs underway on a large pothole
- Musgraves Road
- Old Tenterfield Road
- Queensland Road
- Rambaldinis Road
- Reardons Lane
- Rocky Mouth Creek Road
- Summerland Way just south of Casino is severely potholed. Emergency grading will take place this morning, and the section will be closely monitored; it is now at 40km/hr speed zone
- Tenterfield Road near the railway crossing - There is a large pothole, it will be repaired
- The Gap Road
Ballina Shire Council:
- Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
- Burns Point Ferry
- Dalwood Road at Gum Creek Weir
- Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
- Marom Creek Road at Gum Creek and Yellow Creek
- Nashua Road at Skinners Creek
- Ross Lane
Byron Shire Council:
- Beach Avenue
- Coomburra Cres
- Main Arm Road
- Myocum Road
- Orana Road
- Redgate Road
- Repentance Creek Road
- The Pocket Road at Brunswick Street
- Whian Road at Eureka
TUESDAY 12.50pm:
See rainfall, flood and other weather updates here.
CLOSED
Lismore City Council:
- Buckendoon School Lane
- Cusack Road
- Durheim Road, Monaltie intersection of Wyrallah Road
- Hensley Carpark lower level
- Keerong Road
- Oakey Creek Road, Georgica
- Rowing Club Carpark (Paid area)
- Wyrallah Road
Kyogle Council:
- Back Creek Road
- Baileys Bridge Road
- Boomi Creek Road
- Clarence Way
- Ferndale Road
- Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
- Old Tweed Road
- Omagh Road
- Sawpit Creek Road
- Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
- Williams Road
Richmond Valley Council:
- Avenue Road
- Boggy Creek Road
- Bora Codrington Road
- Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road, Bungawalbyn
- Caniaba Road
- Coraki Ellangowan
- Droneys Bridge Road
- Ellangowan Road
- Fig Tree Lane, McKees Hill
- Halstead Drive
- Main Camp Road
- Moonem New Italy Road
- Musgraves Road
- Myall Creek Road
- Reynolds Road
- Richmond River footbridge at Casino
- Savilles Road
- Schielers Road
- Springville Road
- Tatham Ellangowan Road
- Tatham Tomki Road
- Woodburn Coraki Road
Ballina Shire Council:
- Boundary Road at Marom Creek
- Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
- Houghlahans Creek Road causeways
- Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
- Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
- Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
- Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek
- The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection
- Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek
Byron Shire Council:
- Blackbean Road
- Coopers Shoot Road
- Left Bank Road
- Palmwoods Road
- The Pocket Road
- Tickles Road
- Upper Main Arm Road
- Upper Wilsons Creek Road
- Whian Road
CAUTIONED
Lismore City Council:
- Bentley Road, Tullera
- Bice Road
- Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
- Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
- Boatharbour Road
- Boorerie Creek Road
- Borton Road, Tullera
- Caniaba Road
- Cawongla Road
- Coraki Road
- Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
- Dorroughby Road
- Dunoon Road
- Fraser Road, Dunoon
- Gungas Road, Nimbin
- Gwynne Road, Jiggi
- Hart Road, Larnook
- Jiggi Road
- Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
- Kyogle Road
- Moffit Road, culvert washed out
- Molesworth Street
- Mountain Top Road
- Orion Street
- Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
- Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
- Simes Bridge
- Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
- Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
- Tuckean Island Road
- Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin
Kyogle Council:
- Babyl Creek Road
- Bingeebeebra Creek Road
- Cawongla Road
- Collins Creek Road
- Ettrick Road
- Kyogle Road
- Lions Road
- Sargents Road
- Wainwrights Road
Richmond Valley Council:
- Allwood Street
- Bruxner Highway, 10kms east of Casino, has some large potholing which will be repaired today
- Casino-Coraki Road (just east of Yorks Marine) - New work has been stripped and will need to be reworked when it dries out; now at 40km/hr speed zone
- Darke Lane
- Dawson Street (Coraki-Lismore Road) before Glebe Bridge - There is significant potholing over an 80 metre section, this will be temporarily repaired this morning
- Droneys Bridge Road
- Ellangowan Road has water over it in numerous locations - closed at Johnsons Road.
- Hockeys Lane
- Johnston Street roundabout - repairs underway on a large pothole
- Musgraves Road
- Old Tenterfield Road
- Queensland Road
- Rambaldinis Road
- Rappville Road has water over it in four locations between the Summerland Way and Rappville.
- Reardons Lane
- Reynolds Road has water over it between Backmede Road and the railway crossing.
- Rocky Mouth Creek Road
- Summerland Way just south of Casino is severely potholed. Emergency grading will take place this morning, and the section will be closely monitored; it is now at 40km/hr speed zone
- Swan Bay New Italy Road
- Tenterfield Road near the railway crossing - There is a large pothole, it will be repaired today.
- The Gap Road
Ballina Shire Council:
- Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
- Burns Point Ferry
- Dalwood Road at Gum Creek Weir
- Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
- Marom Creek Road at Gum Creek and Yellow Creek
- Nashua Road at Skinners Creek
- Ross Lane
- Teven Road at B&B Timbers
Byron Shire Council:
- Beach Avenue
- Coomburra Cres
- Main Arm Road
- Myocum Road
- Orana Road
- Redgate Road
- Repentance Creek Road
- The Pocket Road at Brunswick Street
- Whian Road at Eureka
TUESDAY 10.45am:
See rainfall, flood and other weather updates here.
CLOSED
Lismore City Council:
- Buckendoon School Lane
- Cathcart Street, Between Ewing and Conway Streets
- Durheim Road, Monaltie intersection of Wyrallah Road
- Hensley Carpark lower level
- Keerong Road
- Oakey Creek Road, Georgica
- Rowing Club Carpark (Paid area)
- Wyrallah Road
Kyogle Council:
- Back Creek Road
- Baileys Bridge Road
- Boomi Creek Road
- Clarence Way
- Ferndale Road
- Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
- Old Tweed Road
- Omagh Road
- Sawpit Creek Road
- Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
- Williams Road
Richmond Valley Council:
- Avenue Road
- Boggy Creek Road - closed at the Bungawalbyn-Whiporie end
- Bora Codrington Road
- Casino-Coraki Road is closed at the old dairy just east of the Whiporie-Bungawalbyn Road
- Coraki Ellangowan
- Ellangowan Road
- Halstead Drive
- Main Camp Road - closed in multiple locations
- Moonem New Italy Road
- Musgraves Road
- Myall Creek Road
- Reynolds Road
- Richmond River footbridge at Casino
- Savilles Road
- Schielers Road
- Tatham Ellangowan Road - closed 1km south of Fogwells Road
- Tatham Tomki Road -closed in multiple locations
- Woodburn Coraki Road
Ballina Shire Council:
- Boundary Road at Marom Creek
- Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
- Houghlahans Creek Road causeways
- Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
- Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
- Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
- Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek
- The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection
- Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek
Byron Shire Council:
- Blackbean Road
- Coopers Shoot Road
- Left Bank Road
- Palmwoods Road
- The Pocket Road
- Upper Main Arm Road
- Upper Wilsons Creek Road
CAUTIONED
Lismore City Council:
- Bentley Road, Tullera
- Bice Road
- Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
- Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
- Boorerie Creek Road
- Borton Road, Tullera
- Caniaba Road
- Cawongla Road
- Coraki Road
- Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
- Dorroughby Road
- Dunoon Road
- Fraser Road, Dunoon
- Gungas Road, Nimbin
- Gwynne Road, Jiggi
- Hart Road, Larnook
- Jiggi Road
- Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
- Moffit Road, culvert washed out
- Mountain Top Road
- Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
- Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
- Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
- Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
- Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin
Kyogle Council:
- Babyl Creek Road
- Bingeebeebra Creek Road
- Cawongla Road
- Collins Creek Road
- Ettrick Road
- Kyogle Road
- Lions Road
- Sargents Road
- Wainwrights Road
Richmond Valley Council:
- Allwood Street
- Bruxner Highway, 10kms east of Casino, has some large potholing which will be repaired today
- Casino-Coraki Road (just east of Yorks Marine) - New work has been stripped and will need to be reworked when it dries out; now at 40km/hr speed zone
- Darke Lane
- Dawson Street (Coraki-Lismore Road) before Glebe Bridge - There is significant potholing over an 80 metre section, this will be temporarily repaired this morning
- Droneys Bridge Road
- Ellangowan Road has water over it in numerous locations - closed at Johnsons Road.
- Hockeys Lane
- Johnston Street roundabout - repairs underway on a large pothole
- Musgraves Road
- Old Tenterfield Road
- Queensland Road
- Rambaldinis Road
- Rappville Road has water over it in four locations between the Summerland Way and Rappville.
- Reardons Lane
- Reynolds Road has water over it between Backmede Road and the railway crossing.
- Rocky Mouth Creek Road
- Summerland Way just south of Casino is severely potholed. Emergency grading will take place this morning, and the section will be closely monitored; it is now at 40km/hr speed zone
- Swan Bay New Italy Road
- Tenterfield Road near the railway crossing - There is a large pothole, it will be repaired today.
- The Gap Road
Ballina Shire Council:
- Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
- Burns Point Ferry
- Dalwood Road at Gum Creek Weir
- Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
- Marom Creek Road at Gum Creek and Yellow Creek
- Nashua Road at Skinners Creek
- Ross Lane
- Teven Road at B&B Timbers
Byron Shire Council:
- Beach Avenue
- Coomburra Cres
- Main Arm Road
- Myocum Road
- Orana Road
- Redgate Road
- The Pocket Road at Brunswick Street
TUESDAY 8.40am:
See rainfall, flood and other weather updates here.
CLOSED
Lismore City Council:
- Cathcart Street, Between Ewing and Conway Streets
- Durheim Road, Monaltie intersection of Wyrallah Road
- Hensley Carpark lower level
- Keerong Road
- Oakey Creek Road, Georgica
- Rowing Club Carpark (Paid area)
- Wyrallah Road
Kyogle Council:
- Back Creek Road
- Boomi Creek Road
- Clarence Way
- Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
- Old Tweed Road
- Sawpit Creek Road
- Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
- Williams Road
Richmond Valley Council:
- Bora Codrington Road
- Ellangowan Road
- Halstead Drive
- Main Camp Road
- Schielers Road
- Tatham Tomki Road
- Woodburn Coraki Road
Ballina Shire Council:
- Boundary Road at Marom Creek
- Houghlahans Creek Road causeways
- Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
- Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
- Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
- Ross Lane
- Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek
- The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection
- Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek
Byron Shire Council:
- Blackbean Road
- Coopers Shoot Road
- Left Bank Road
- Palmwoods Road
- Upper Main Arm Road
- Upper Wilsons Creek Road
CAUTIONED
Lismore City Council:
- Bentley Road, Tullera
- Bice Road
- Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
- Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
- Boorerie Creek Road
- Borton Road, Tullera
- Buckendoon School Lane
- Caniaba Road
- Cawongla Road
- Coraki Road
- Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
- Dorroughby Road
- Dunoon Road
- Fraser Road, Dunoon
- Gungas Road, Nimbin
- Gwynne Road, Jiggi
- Hart Road, Larnook
- Jiggi Road
- Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
- Moffit Road, culvert washed out
- Mountain Top Road
- Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
- Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
- Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
- Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
- Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin
Kyogle Council:
- Afterlee Road
- Babyl Creek Road
- Baileys Bridge Road
- Boorabee Creek Road
- Cawongla Road
- Clarence Way
- Collins Creek Road
- Ettrick Road
- Ferndale Road
- Hayes Road
- Kyogle Road
- Lavelles Road
- Lions Road
- Lynches Creek Road
- Oxbow Road
- Pines Road
- Proctors Road
- Roseberry Creek Road
- Sargents Road
- Saunders Road
- Sugar Glider Road
- Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane)
- Trentys Lane
- Wainwrights Road
- Warra Warra Lane
Richmond Valley Council:
- Allwood Street
- Coraki Ellangowan Road
- Darke Lane
- Droneys Bridge Road
- Hockeys Lane
- Moonem New Italy Road
- Old Tenterfield Road
- Queensland Road
- Rambaldinis Road
- Reardons Lane
- Rocky Mouth Creek Road
- Swan Bay New Italy Road
- The Gap Road
Ballina Shire Council:
- Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
- Burns Point Ferry
- Dalwood Road at Gum Creek Weir
- Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
- Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
- Marom Creek Road at Gum Creek and Yellow Creek
- Nashua Road at Skinners Creek
- Teven Road at B&B Timbers
Byron Shire Council:
- Coomburra Cres
- Main Arm Road
- Myocum Road
- Orana Road
TUESDAY 6.15am:
See rainfall, flood and other weather updates here.
CLOSED
Lismore City Council:
- Cathcart Street, Between Ewing and Conway Streets
- Keerong Road
- Oakey Creek Road, Georgica
Kyogle Council:
- Back Creek Road
- Boomi Creek Road
- Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
- Old Tweed Road
- Sawpit Creek Road
- Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
- Williams Road
Richmond Valley Council:
- Bora Codrington Road
Ballina Shire Council:
- Boundary Road at Marom Creek
- Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
- Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
- Ross Lane
- Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek
- The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection
CAUTIONED
Lismore City Council:
- Bentley Road, Tullera
- Bice Road
- Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
- Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
- Boorerie Creek Road
- Borton Road, Tullera
- Caniaba Road
- Cawongla Road
- Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
- Dorroughby Road
- Fraser Road, Dunoon
- Gungas Road, Nimbin
- Gwynne Road, Jiggi
- Hart Road, Larnook
- Jiggi Road
- Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
- Moffit Road, culvert washed out
- Mountain Top Road
- Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
- Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
- Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
- Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
- Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin
Kyogle Council:
- Afterlee Road
- Babyl Creek Road
- Baileys Bridge Road
- Boorabee Creek Road
- Cawongla Road
- Clarence Way
- Collins Creek Road
- Ettrick Road
- Ferndale Road
- Hayes Road
- Kyogle Road
- Lavelles Road
- Lions Road
- Lynches Creek Road
- Oxbow Road
- Pines Road
- Proctors Road
- Roseberry Creek Road
- Sargents Road
- Saunders Road
- Sugar Glider Road
- Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane)
- Trentys Lane
- Wainwrights Road
- Warra Warra Lane
Richmond Valley Council:
- Allwood Street
- Coraki Ellangowan Road
- Darke Lane
- Droneys Bridge Road
- Hockeys Lane
- Moonem New Italy Road
- Old Tenterfield Road
- Queensland Road
- Rambaldinis Road
- Reardons Lane
- Rocky Mouth Creek Road
- Schielers Road
- Swan Bay New Italy Road
- The Gap Road
- Woodburn Coraki Road
Ballina Shire Council:
- Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
- Burns Point Ferry
- Deadmans Creek at Cumbalum
- Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
- Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
- Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways
Byron Shire Council:
- Coomburra Cres
- Orana Road
- Palmwoods Road
- Upper Main Arm Road
- Upper Wilsons Creek Road
MONDAY 4.26pm:
CLOSED
Lismore City Council:
- Cathcart Street, Between Ewing and Conway Streets
- Keerong Road
- Oakey Creek Road, Georgica
Kyogle Council:
- Back Creek Road
- Boomi Creek Road
- Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
- Old Tweed Road
- Sawpit Creek Road
- Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
- Williams Road
Richmond Valley Council:
- Bora Codrington Road
Ballina Shire Council:
- Boundary Road at Marom Creek
- Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
- Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
- Ross Lane
- Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek
- The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection
CAUTIONED
Lismore City Council:
- Bentley Road, Tullera
- Bice Road
- Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
- Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
- Boorerie Creek Road
- Borton Road, Tullera
- Caniaba Road
- Cawongla Road
- Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
- Dorroughby Road
- Fraser Road, Dunoon
- Gungas Road, Nimbin
- Gwynne Road, Jiggi
- Hart Road, Larnook
- Jiggi Road
- Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
- Moffit Road, culvert washed out
- Mountain Top Road
- Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
- Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
- Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
- Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
- Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin
Kyogle Council:
- Afterlee Road
- Babyl Creek Road
- Baileys Bridge Road
- Boorabee Creek Road
- Cawongla Road
- Clarence Way
- Collins Creek Road
- Ettrick Road
- Ferndale Road
- Hayes Road
- Kyogle Road
- Lavelles Road
- Lions Road
- Lynches Creek Road
- Oxbow Road
- Pines Road
- Proctors Road
- Roseberry Creek Road
- Sargents Road
- Saunders Road
- Sugar Glider Road
- Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane)
- Trentys Lane
- Wainwrights Road
- Warra Warra Lane
Richmond Valley Council:
- Allwood Street
- Coraki Ellangowan Road
- Darke Lane
- Droneys Bridge Road
- Hockeys Lane
- Moonem New Italy Road
- Old Tenterfield Road
- Rambaldinis Road
- Reardons Lane
- Rocky Mouth Creek Road
- Schielers Road
- Swan Bay New Italy Road
- The Gap Road
Ballina Shire Council:
- Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
- Burns Point Ferry
- Deadmans Creek at Cumbalum
- Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
- Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
- Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways
- Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
- Tamarind Drive between North Creek Road and Cumbalum Interchange
- Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek
Byron Shire Council:
- Coomburra Cres
- Orana Road
- Palmwoods Road
- Upper Main Arm Road
- Upper Wilsons Creek Road
MONDAY 9.45am:
CLOSED
Lismore City Council:
- Cathcart Street, Between Ewing and Conway Streets
- Keerong Road
- Oakey Creek Road, Georgica
Kyogle Council:
- Back Creek Road
- Boomi Creek Road
- Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
- Old Tweed Road
- Sawpit Creek Road
- Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
- Williams Road
Richmond Valley Council:
- Bora Codrington Road
Ballina Shire Council:
- Boundary Road at Marom Creek
- Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
- Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
- Houghlahans Creek Road Crossing
- Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
- Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
- Ross Lane
- The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection
CAUTIONED
Lismore City Council:
- Bentley Road, Tullera
- Bice Road
- Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
- Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
- Boorerie Creek Road
- Borton Road, Tullera
- Caniaba Road
- Cawongla Road
- Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
- Dorroughby Road
- Fraser Road, Dunoon
- Gungas Road, Nimbin
- Gwynne Road, Jiggi
- Jiggi Road
- Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
- Moffit Road, culvert washed out
- Mountain Top Road
- Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
- Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
- Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
- Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
- Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin
Kyogle Council:
- Afterlee Road
- Babyl Creek Road
- Baileys Bridge Road
- Boorabee Creek Road
- Cawongla Road
- Clarence Way
- Collins Creek Road
- Ettrick Road
- Ferndale Road
- Hayes Road
- Kyogle Road
- Lavelles Road
- Lions Road
- Lynches Creek Road
- Oxbow Road
- Pines Road
- Proctors Road
- Roseberry Creek Road
- Sargents Road
- Saunders Road
- Sugar Glider Road
- Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane)
- Trentys Lane
- Wainwrights Road
- Warra Warra Lane
Richmond Valley Council:
- Allwood Street
- Coraki Ellangowan Road
- Darke Lane
- Droneys Bridge Road
- Hockeys Lane
- Moonem New Italy Road
- Old Tenterfield Road
- Rambaldinis Road
- Reardons Lane
- Rocky Mouth Creek Road
- Schielers Road
- Swan Bay New Italy Road
- The Gap Road
Ballina Shire Council:
- Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
- Burns Point Ferry
- Deadmans Creek at Cumbalum
- Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
- Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
- Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways
- Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
Byron Shire Council:
- Coomburra Cres
- Orana Road
MONDAY 8am:
CLOSED
Lismore City Council:
- Cathcart Street, Between Ewing and Conway Streets
- Keerong Road
- Oakey Creek Road, Georgica
Byron Shire Council:
- The Pocket Road
Kyogle Council:
- Back Creek Road
- Boomi Creek Road
- Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
- Old Tweed Road
- Sawpit Creek Road
- Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
- Williams Road
Richmond Valley Council:
- Bora Codrington Road
Ballina Shire Council:
- Boundary Road at Marom Creek
- Eltham Road at Maguires Creek Bridge
- Fernleigh Road at Che Bon Restaurant Tintenbar
- Houghlahans Creek Road Crossing
- Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
- Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
- Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
- Ross Lane
- Teven Road at B&B Timbers
- The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection
CAUTIONED
Lismore City Council:
- Bentley Road, Tullera
- Bice Road
- Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
- Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
- Boorerie Creek Road
- Borton Road, Tullera
- Caniaba Road
- Cawongla Road
- Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
- Dorroughby Road
- Fraser Road, Dunoon
- Gungas Road, Nimbin
- Gwynne Road, Jiggi
- Jiggi Road
- Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
- Moffit Road, culvert washed out
- Mountain Top Road
- Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
- Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
- Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
- Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
- Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin
Kyogle Council:
- Afterlee Road
- Babyl Creek Road
- Baileys Bridge Road
- Boorabee Creek Road
- Cawongla Road
- Clarence Way
- Collins Creek Road
- Ettrick Road
- Ferndale Road
- Hayes Road
- Kyogle Road
- Lavelles Road
- Lions Road
- Lynches Creek Road
- Oxbow Road
- Pines Road
- Proctors Road
- Roseberry Creek Road
- Sargents Road
- Saunders Road
- Sugar Glider Road
- Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane)
- Trentys Lane
- Wainwrights Road
- Warra Warra Lane
Richmond Valley Council:
- Allwood Street
- Coraki Ellangowan Road
- Darke Lane
- Droneys Bridge Road
- Hockeys Lane
- Moonem New Italy Road
- Old Tenterfield Road
- Rambaldinis Road
- Reardons Lane
- Rocky Mouth Creek Road
- Schielers Road
- Swan Bay New Italy Road
- The Gap Road
Ballina Shire Council:
- Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
- Burns Point Ferry
- Deadmans Creek at Cumbalum
- Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways
- Tamarind Drive between North Creek Road and Cumbalum Interchange
- Teven/Eltham Road Intersection
- Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek
Byron Shire Council:
- Coomburra Cres
- Main Arm Road
- Myocum Road
- Orana Road
MONDAY 7.30am: A NUMBER of roads across the Northern Rivers are closed due to the heavy rainfall.
Lismore City Council:
- Cathcart Street, Between Ewing and Conway Streets
- Keerrong Road
- Oakey Creek Road, Georgica
Byron Shire Council:
- The Pocket Road
Kyogle Council:
- Back Creek Road
- Boomi Creek Road
- Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
- Old Tweed Road
- Sawpit Creek Road
- Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
- Williams Road
Richmond Valley Council:
- Bora Codrington Road
Ballina Shire Council:
- Boundary Road at Marom Creek
- Dalwood Road at Gum Creek Weir
- Eltham Road at Maguires Creek Bridge
- Fernleigh Road at Che Bon Restaurant Tintenbar
- Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
- Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
- Houghlahans Creek Road Crossing
- Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
- Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
- Ross Lane
- Teven Road at B&B Timbers
- The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection
- Wardell Road
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.