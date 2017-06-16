21°
ROAD CLOSURES: List of roads closed across the region

Marnie Johnston
| 12th Jun 2017 7:29 AM Updated: 15th Jun 2017 7:48 AM
Cars driving through the flood waters at Ross Ln, Lennox Head.
Cars driving through the flood waters at Ross Ln, Lennox Head. Claudia Jambor

THURSDAY 7.45am:

CLOSED

Lismore City Council:

  • Hensley Carpark lower level
  • Keerong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica
  • Rowing Club Carpark (Paid area)
  • Swan Bay Road

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Ferndale Road
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Boggy Creek Road
  • Bora Codrington Road
  • Broadheads Road
  • Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road, Bungawalbyn
  • Coraki Ellangowan Road
  • Droneys Bridge Road
  • Foot Bridge, Casino
  • Halstead Drive
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Myall Creek Road
  • Springville Road
  • Swan Bay New Italy Road
  • Tatham Tomki Road
  • Woodburn Coraki Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection

Byron Shire Council:

  • Blackbean Road
  • Tickles Road
  • Upper Wilsons Creek Road

 

WEDNESDAY 2.30pm: 

See rainfall, flood and other weather updates here.

CLOSED

Lismore City Council:

  • Bridge Street North Lismore from Alexandra Parade to Pitt Lane
  • Hensley Carpark lower level
  • Keerong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica
  • Orion Street
  • Rowing Club Carpark (Paid area)
  • Swan Bay Road

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Baileys Bridge Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Ferndale Road
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Boggy Creek Road
  • Bora Codrington Road
  • Broadheads Road
  • Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road, Bungawalbyn
  • Coraki Ellangowan Road
  • Foot Bridge, Casino
  • Halstead Drive
  • Main Camp Road
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Myall Creek Road
  • Springville Road
  • Tatham Tomki Road
  • Woodburn Coraki Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection

Byron Shire Council:

  • Blackbean Road
  • Blindmouth Road
  • Coopers Shoot Road
  • Durrumbul Road
  • Left Bank Road
  • Palmwoods Road
  • The Pocket Road
  • Tickles Road
  • Upper Main Arm Road
  • Upper Wilsons Creek Road
  • Whian Road

 

WEDNESDAY 10.45am: 

See rainfall, flood and other weather updates here.

CLOSED

Lismore City Council:

  • Boatharbour Road
  • Bridge Street North Lismore from Alexandra Parade to Pitt Lane
  • Hensley Carpark lower level
  • Keerong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica
  • Orion Street
  • Rowing Club Carpark (Paid area)

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Baileys Bridge Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Ferndale Road
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Omagh Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Avenue Road
  • Boggy Creek Road
  • Bora Codrington Road
  • Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road, Bungawalbyn
  • Caniaba Road
  • Coraki Ellangowan
  • Fig Tree Lane, McKees Hill
  • Halstead Drive
  • Main Camp Road
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Myall Creek Road
  • Reynolds Road
  • Savilles Road
  • Schielers Road
  • Springville Road
  • Tatham Tomki Road
  • Woodburn Coraki Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection

Byron Shire Council:

  • Blackbean Road
  • Blindmouth Road
  • Coopers Shoot Road
  • Durrumbul Road
  • Left Bank Road
  • Palmwoods Road
  • The Pocket Road
  • Tickles Road
  • Upper Main Arm Road
  • Upper Wilsons Creek Road
  • Whian Road

CAUTIONED

Lismore City Council:

  • Bentley Road, Tullera
  • Bice Road
  • Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
  • Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
  • Boorerie Creek Road
  • Borton Road, Tullera
  • Buckendoon School Lane
  • Caniaba Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Coraki Road
  • Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
  • Dorroughby Road
  • Dunoon Road
  • Fraser Road, Dunoon
  • Gungas Road, Nimbin
  • Gwynne Road, Jiggi
  • Hart Road, Larnook
  • Jiggi Road
  • Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Moffit Road, culvert washed out
  • Molesworth Street
  • Mountain Top Road
  • Orion Street
  • Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
  • Pitt Lane
  • Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
  • Simes Bridge, North Lismore
  • Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
  • Swan Bay Road
  • Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
  • Tuckean Island Road
  • Winterton Parade, North Lismore

Kyogle Council:

  • Babyl Creek Road
  • Bingeebeebra Creek Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Collins Creek Road
  • Ettrick Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lions Road
  • Sargents Road
  • Wainwrights Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Allwood Street
  • Bruxner Highway, 10kms east of Casino, has some large potholing which will be repaired
  • Casino-Coraki Road (just east of Yorks Marine) -  New work has been stripped and will need to be reworked when it dries out; now at 40km/hr speed zone
  • Darke Lane
  • Dawson Street (Coraki-Lismore Road) before Glebe Bridge - There is significant potholing over an 80 metre section, this will be temporarily repaired
  • Hockeys Lane
  • Johnston Street roundabout - repairs underway on a large pothole  
  • Musgraves Road
  • Old Tenterfield Road
  • Queensland Road
  • Rambaldinis Road
  • Reardons Lane
  • Rocky Mouth Creek Road
  • Summerland Way just south of Casino is severely potholed. Emergency grading will take place this morning, and the section will be closely monitored; it is now at 40km/hr speed zone
  • Tenterfield Road near the railway crossing - There is a large pothole, it will be repaired
  • The Gap Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Burns Point Ferry
  • Dalwood Road at Gum Creek Weir
  • Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing and Kirklands Crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road causeways
  • Marom Creek Road at Gum Creek and Yellow Creek
  • Nashua Road at Skinners Creek
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
  • Ross Lane
  • Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek

Byron Shire Council:

  • Beach Avenue
  • Coomburra Cres
  • Myocum Road
  • Orana Road
  • Redgate Road
  • Repentance Creek Road
  • The Pocket Road at Brunswick Street
  • Whian Road at Eureka

 

WEDNESDAY 6.15am: 

See rainfall, flood and other weather updates here.

CLOSED

Lismore City Council:

  • Buckendoon School Lane
  • Cusack Road
  • Durheim Road, Monaltie intersection of Wyrallah Road
  • Hensley Carpark lower level
  • Keerong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica
  • Rowing Club Carpark (Paid area)
  • Wyrallah Road

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Baileys Bridge Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Clarence Way
  • Ferndale Road
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Omagh Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Avenue Road
  • Boggy Creek Road
  • Bora Codrington Road
  • Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road, Bungawalbyn
  • Caniaba Road
  • Coraki Ellangowan
  • Droneys Bridge Road
  • Ellangowan Road
  • Fig Tree Lane, McKees Hill
  • Halstead Drive
  • Main Camp Road
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Musgraves Road
  • Myall Creek Road
  • Reynolds Road
  • Richmond River footbridge at Casino
  • Savilles Road
  • Schielers Road
  • Springville Road
  • Tatham Ellangowan Road 
  • Tatham Tomki Road
  • Woodburn Coraki Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Boundary Road at Marom Creek
  • Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing and Emigrant Crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road causeways
  • Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
  • Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection
  • Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek

Byron Shire Council:

  • Blackbean Road
  • Blindmouth Road
  • Coopers Shoot Road
  • Durrumbul Road
  • Left Bank Road
  • Palmwoods Road
  • The Pocket Road
  • Tickles Road
  • Upper Main Arm Road
  • Upper Wilsons Creek Road
  • Whian Road

CAUTIONED

Lismore City Council:

  • Bentley Road, Tullera
  • Bice Road
  • Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
  • Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
  • Boatharbour Road
  • Boorerie Creek Road
  • Borton Road, Tullera
  • Caniaba Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Coraki Road
  • Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
  • Dorroughby Road
  • Dunoon Road
  • Fraser Road, Dunoon
  • Gungas Road, Nimbin
  • Gwynne Road, Jiggi
  • Hart Road, Larnook
  • Jiggi Road
  • Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Moffit Road, culvert washed out
  • Molesworth Street
  • Mountain Top Road
  • Orion Street
  • Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
  • Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
  • Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
  • Swan Bay Road
  • Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
  • Tuckean Island Road
  • Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin

Kyogle Council:

  • Babyl Creek Road
  • Bingeebeebra Creek Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Collins Creek Road
  • Ettrick Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lions Road
  • Sargents Road
  • Wainwrights Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Allwood Street
  • Bruxner Highway, 10kms east of Casino, has some large potholing which will be repaired
  • Casino-Coraki Road (just east of Yorks Marine) -  New work has been stripped and will need to be reworked when it dries out; now at 40km/hr speed zone
  • Darke Lane
  • Dawson Street (Coraki-Lismore Road) before Glebe Bridge - There is significant potholing over an 80 metre section, this will be temporarily repaired
  • Hockeys Lane
  • Johnston Street roundabout - repairs underway on a large pothole  
  • Musgraves Road
  • Old Tenterfield Road
  • Queensland Road
  • Rambaldinis Road
  • Reardons Lane
  • Rocky Mouth Creek Road
  • Summerland Way just south of Casino is severely potholed. Emergency grading will take place this morning, and the section will be closely monitored; it is now at 40km/hr speed zone
  • Tenterfield Road near the railway crossing - There is a large pothole, it will be repaired
  • The Gap Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
  • Burns Point Ferry
  • Dalwood Road at Gum Creek Weir
  • Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
  • Marom Creek Road at Gum Creek and Yellow Creek
  • Nashua Road at Skinners Creek
  • Ross Lane

Byron Shire Council:

  • Beach Avenue
  • Coomburra Cres
  • Main Arm Road
  • Myocum Road
  • Orana Road
  • Redgate Road
  • Repentance Creek Road
  • The Pocket Road at Brunswick Street
  • Whian Road at Eureka

 

TUESDAY 12.50pm:

See rainfall, flood and other weather updates here.

CLOSED

Lismore City Council:

  • Buckendoon School Lane
  • Cusack Road
  • Durheim Road, Monaltie intersection of Wyrallah Road
  • Hensley Carpark lower level
  • Keerong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica
  • Rowing Club Carpark (Paid area)
  • Wyrallah Road

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Baileys Bridge Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Clarence Way
  • Ferndale Road
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Omagh Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Avenue Road
  • Boggy Creek Road
  • Bora Codrington Road
  • Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road, Bungawalbyn
  • Caniaba Road
  • Coraki Ellangowan
  • Droneys Bridge Road
  • Ellangowan Road
  • Fig Tree Lane, McKees Hill
  • Halstead Drive
  • Main Camp Road
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Musgraves Road
  • Myall Creek Road
  • Reynolds Road
  • Richmond River footbridge at Casino
  • Savilles Road
  • Schielers Road
  • Springville Road
  • Tatham Ellangowan Road 
  • Tatham Tomki Road
  • Woodburn Coraki Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Boundary Road at Marom Creek
  • Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road causeways
  • Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
  • Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection
  • Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek

Byron Shire Council:

  • Blackbean Road
  • Coopers Shoot Road
  • Left Bank Road
  • Palmwoods Road
  • The Pocket Road
  • Tickles Road
  • Upper Main Arm Road
  • Upper Wilsons Creek Road
  • Whian Road

CAUTIONED

Lismore City Council:

  • Bentley Road, Tullera
  • Bice Road
  • Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
  • Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
  • Boatharbour Road
  • Boorerie Creek Road
  • Borton Road, Tullera
  • Caniaba Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Coraki Road
  • Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
  • Dorroughby Road
  • Dunoon Road
  • Fraser Road, Dunoon
  • Gungas Road, Nimbin
  • Gwynne Road, Jiggi
  • Hart Road, Larnook
  • Jiggi Road
  • Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Moffit Road, culvert washed out
  • Molesworth Street
  • Mountain Top Road
  • Orion Street
  • Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
  • Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
  • Simes Bridge
  • Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
  • Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
  • Tuckean Island Road
  • Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin

Kyogle Council:

  • Babyl Creek Road
  • Bingeebeebra Creek Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Collins Creek Road
  • Ettrick Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lions Road
  • Sargents Road
  • Wainwrights Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Allwood Street
  • Bruxner Highway, 10kms east of Casino, has some large potholing which will be repaired today
  • Casino-Coraki Road (just east of Yorks Marine) -  New work has been stripped and will need to be reworked when it dries out; now at 40km/hr speed zone
  • Darke Lane
  • Dawson Street (Coraki-Lismore Road) before Glebe Bridge - There is significant potholing over an 80 metre section, this will be temporarily repaired this morning
  • Droneys Bridge Road
  • Ellangowan Road has water over it in numerous locations - closed at Johnsons Road.
  • Hockeys Lane
  • Johnston Street roundabout - repairs underway on a large pothole  
  • Musgraves Road
  • Old Tenterfield Road
  • Queensland Road
  • Rambaldinis Road
  • Rappville Road has water over it in four locations between the Summerland Way and Rappville.
  • Reardons Lane
  • Reynolds Road has water over it between Backmede Road and the railway crossing.
  • Rocky Mouth Creek Road
  • Summerland Way just south of Casino is severely potholed. Emergency grading will take place this morning, and the section will be closely monitored; it is now at 40km/hr speed zone
  • Swan Bay New Italy Road
  • Tenterfield Road near the railway crossing - There is a large pothole, it will be repaired today.
  • The Gap Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
  • Burns Point Ferry
  • Dalwood Road at Gum Creek Weir
  • Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
  • Marom Creek Road at Gum Creek and Yellow Creek
  • Nashua Road at Skinners Creek
  • Ross Lane
  • Teven Road at B&B Timbers

Byron Shire Council:

  • Beach Avenue
  • Coomburra Cres
  • Main Arm Road
  • Myocum Road
  • Orana Road
  • Redgate Road
  • Repentance Creek Road
  • The Pocket Road at Brunswick Street
  • Whian Road at Eureka

 

TUESDAY 10.45am: 

See rainfall, flood and other weather updates here.

CLOSED

Lismore City Council:

  • Buckendoon School Lane
  • Cathcart Street, Between Ewing and Conway Streets
  • Durheim Road, Monaltie intersection of Wyrallah Road
  • Hensley Carpark lower level
  • Keerong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica
  • Rowing Club Carpark (Paid area)
  • Wyrallah Road

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Baileys Bridge Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Clarence Way
  • Ferndale Road
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Omagh Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Avenue Road
  • Boggy Creek Road - closed at the Bungawalbyn-Whiporie end
  • Bora Codrington Road
  • Casino-Coraki Road is closed at the old dairy just east of the Whiporie-Bungawalbyn Road
  • Coraki Ellangowan
  • Ellangowan Road
  • Halstead Drive
  • Main Camp Road - closed in multiple locations
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Musgraves Road
  • Myall Creek Road
  • Reynolds Road
  • Richmond River footbridge at Casino
  • Savilles Road
  • Schielers Road
  • Tatham Ellangowan Road - closed 1km south of Fogwells Road
  • Tatham Tomki Road -closed in multiple locations
  • Woodburn Coraki Road

 

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Boundary Road at Marom Creek
  • Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road causeways
  • Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
  • Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection
  • Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek

Byron Shire Council:

  • Blackbean Road
  • Coopers Shoot Road
  • Left Bank Road
  • Palmwoods Road
  • The Pocket Road
  • Upper Main Arm Road
  • Upper Wilsons Creek Road

CAUTIONED

Lismore City Council:

  • Bentley Road, Tullera
  • Bice Road
  • Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
  • Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
  • Boorerie Creek Road
  • Borton Road, Tullera
  • Caniaba Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Coraki Road
  • Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
  • Dorroughby Road
  • Dunoon Road
  • Fraser Road, Dunoon
  • Gungas Road, Nimbin
  • Gwynne Road, Jiggi
  • Hart Road, Larnook
  • Jiggi Road
  • Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
  • Moffit Road, culvert washed out
  • Mountain Top Road
  • Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
  • Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
  • Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
  • Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
  • Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin

Kyogle Council:

  • Babyl Creek Road
  • Bingeebeebra Creek Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Collins Creek Road
  • Ettrick Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lions Road
  • Sargents Road
  • Wainwrights Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Allwood Street
  • Bruxner Highway, 10kms east of Casino, has some large potholing which will be repaired today
  • Casino-Coraki Road (just east of Yorks Marine) -  New work has been stripped and will need to be reworked when it dries out; now at 40km/hr speed zone
  • Darke Lane
  • Dawson Street (Coraki-Lismore Road) before Glebe Bridge - There is significant potholing over an 80 metre section, this will be temporarily repaired this morning
  • Droneys Bridge Road
  • Ellangowan Road has water over it in numerous locations - closed at Johnsons Road.
  • Hockeys Lane
  • Johnston Street roundabout - repairs underway on a large pothole  
  • Musgraves Road
  • Old Tenterfield Road
  • Queensland Road
  • Rambaldinis Road
  • Rappville Road has water over it in four locations between the Summerland Way and Rappville.
  • Reardons Lane
  • Reynolds Road has water over it between Backmede Road and the railway crossing.
  • Rocky Mouth Creek Road
  • Summerland Way just south of Casino is severely potholed. Emergency grading will take place this morning, and the section will be closely monitored; it is now at 40km/hr speed zone
  • Swan Bay New Italy Road
  • Tenterfield Road near the railway crossing - There is a large pothole, it will be repaired today.
  • The Gap Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
  • Burns Point Ferry
  • Dalwood Road at Gum Creek Weir
  • Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
  • Marom Creek Road at Gum Creek and Yellow Creek
  • Nashua Road at Skinners Creek
  • Ross Lane
  • Teven Road at B&B Timbers

Byron Shire Council:

  • Beach Avenue
  • Coomburra Cres
  • Main Arm Road
  • Myocum Road
  • Orana Road
  • Redgate Road
  • The Pocket Road at Brunswick Street

 

TUESDAY 8.40am: 

See rainfall, flood and other weather updates here.

CLOSED

Lismore City Council:

  • Cathcart Street, Between Ewing and Conway Streets
  • Durheim Road, Monaltie intersection of Wyrallah Road
  • Hensley Carpark lower level
  • Keerong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica
  • Rowing Club Carpark (Paid area)
  • Wyrallah Road

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Clarence Way
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Bora Codrington Road
  • Ellangowan Road
  • Halstead Drive
  • Main Camp Road
  • Schielers Road
  • Tatham Tomki Road
  • Woodburn Coraki Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Boundary Road at Marom Creek
  • Houghlahans Creek Road causeways
  • Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
  • Ross Lane
  • Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection
  • Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek

Byron Shire Council:

  • Blackbean Road
  • Coopers Shoot Road
  • Left Bank Road
  • Palmwoods Road
  • Upper Main Arm Road
  • Upper Wilsons Creek Road

CAUTIONED

Lismore City Council:

  • Bentley Road, Tullera
  • Bice Road
  • Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
  • Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
  • Boorerie Creek Road
  • Borton Road, Tullera
  • Buckendoon School Lane
  • Caniaba Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Coraki Road
  • Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
  • Dorroughby Road
  • Dunoon Road
  • Fraser Road, Dunoon
  • Gungas Road, Nimbin
  • Gwynne Road, Jiggi
  • Hart Road, Larnook
  • Jiggi Road
  • Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
  • Moffit Road, culvert washed out
  • Mountain Top Road
  • Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
  • Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
  • Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
  • Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
  • Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin

Kyogle Council:

  • Afterlee Road
  • Babyl Creek Road
  • Baileys Bridge Road
  • Boorabee Creek Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Clarence Way
  • Collins Creek Road
  • Ettrick Road
  • Ferndale Road
  • Hayes Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lavelles Road
  • Lions Road
  • Lynches Creek Road
  • Oxbow Road
  • Pines Road
  • Proctors Road
  • Roseberry Creek Road
  • Sargents Road
  • Saunders Road
  • Sugar Glider Road
  • Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane)
  • Trentys Lane
  • Wainwrights Road
  • Warra Warra Lane

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Allwood Street
  • Coraki Ellangowan Road
  • Darke Lane
  • Droneys Bridge Road
  • Hockeys Lane
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Old Tenterfield Road
  • Queensland Road
  • Rambaldinis Road
  • Reardons Lane
  • Rocky Mouth Creek Road
  • Swan Bay New Italy Road
  • The Gap Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
  • Burns Point Ferry
  • Dalwood Road at Gum Creek Weir
  • Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
  • Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
  • Marom Creek Road at Gum Creek and Yellow Creek
  • Nashua Road at Skinners Creek
  • Teven Road at B&B Timbers

Byron Shire Council:

  • Coomburra Cres
  • Main Arm Road
  • Myocum Road
  • Orana Road

 

TUESDAY 6.15am: 

See rainfall, flood and other weather updates here.

CLOSED

Lismore City Council:

  • Cathcart Street, Between Ewing and Conway Streets
  • Keerong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Bora Codrington Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Boundary Road at Marom Creek
  • Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • Ross Lane
  • Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection

CAUTIONED

Lismore City Council:

  • Bentley Road, Tullera
  • Bice Road
  • Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
  • Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
  • Boorerie Creek Road
  • Borton Road, Tullera
  • Caniaba Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
  • Dorroughby Road
  • Fraser Road, Dunoon
  • Gungas Road, Nimbin
  • Gwynne Road, Jiggi
  • Hart Road, Larnook
  • Jiggi Road
  • Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
  • Moffit Road, culvert washed out
  • Mountain Top Road
  • Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
  • Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
  • Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
  • Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
  • Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin

Kyogle Council:

  • Afterlee Road
  • Babyl Creek Road
  • Baileys Bridge Road
  • Boorabee Creek Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Clarence Way
  • Collins Creek Road
  • Ettrick Road
  • Ferndale Road
  • Hayes Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lavelles Road
  • Lions Road
  • Lynches Creek Road
  • Oxbow Road
  • Pines Road
  • Proctors Road
  • Roseberry Creek Road
  • Sargents Road
  • Saunders Road
  • Sugar Glider Road
  • Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane)
  • Trentys Lane
  • Wainwrights Road
  • Warra Warra Lane

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Allwood Street
  • Coraki Ellangowan Road
  • Darke Lane
  • Droneys Bridge Road
  • Hockeys Lane
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Old Tenterfield Road
  • Queensland Road
  • Rambaldinis Road
  • Reardons Lane
  • Rocky Mouth Creek Road
  • Schielers Road
  • Swan Bay New Italy Road
  • The Gap Road
  • Woodburn Coraki Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
  • Burns Point Ferry
  • Deadmans Creek at Cumbalum
  • Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
  • Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways

Byron Shire Council:

  • Coomburra Cres
  • Orana Road
  • Palmwoods Road
  • Upper Main Arm Road
  • Upper Wilsons Creek Road

 

MONDAY 4.26pm: 

CLOSED

Lismore City Council:

  • Cathcart Street, Between Ewing and Conway Streets
  • Keerong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Bora Codrington Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Boundary Road at Marom Creek
  • Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • Ross Lane
  • Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection

CAUTIONED

Lismore City Council:

  • Bentley Road, Tullera
  • Bice Road
  • Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
  • Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
  • Boorerie Creek Road
  • Borton Road, Tullera
  • Caniaba Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
  • Dorroughby Road
  • Fraser Road, Dunoon
  • Gungas Road, Nimbin
  • Gwynne Road, Jiggi
  • Hart Road, Larnook
  • Jiggi Road
  • Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
  • Moffit Road, culvert washed out
  • Mountain Top Road
  • Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
  • Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
  • Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
  • Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
  • Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin

Kyogle Council:

  • Afterlee Road
  • Babyl Creek Road
  • Baileys Bridge Road
  • Boorabee Creek Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Clarence Way
  • Collins Creek Road
  • Ettrick Road
  • Ferndale Road
  • Hayes Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lavelles Road
  • Lions Road
  • Lynches Creek Road
  • Oxbow Road
  • Pines Road
  • Proctors Road
  • Roseberry Creek Road
  • Sargents Road
  • Saunders Road
  • Sugar Glider Road
  • Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane)
  • Trentys Lane
  • Wainwrights Road
  • Warra Warra Lane

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Allwood Street
  • Coraki Ellangowan Road
  • Darke Lane
  • Droneys Bridge Road
  • Hockeys Lane
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Old Tenterfield Road
  • Rambaldinis Road
  • Reardons Lane
  • Rocky Mouth Creek Road
  • Schielers Road
  • Swan Bay New Italy Road
  • The Gap Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
  • Burns Point Ferry
  • Deadmans Creek at Cumbalum
  • Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
  • Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
  • Tamarind Drive between North Creek Road and Cumbalum Interchange
  • Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek

Byron Shire Council:

  • Coomburra Cres
  • Orana Road
  • Palmwoods Road
  • Upper Main Arm Road
  • Upper Wilsons Creek Road

 

MONDAY 9.45am: 

CLOSED

Lismore City Council:

  • Cathcart Street, Between Ewing and Conway Streets
  • Keerong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Bora Codrington Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Boundary Road at Marom Creek
  • Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
  • Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road Crossing
  • Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • Ross Lane
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection

CAUTIONED

Lismore City Council:

  • Bentley Road, Tullera
  • Bice Road
  • Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
  • Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
  • Boorerie Creek Road
  • Borton Road, Tullera
  • Caniaba Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
  • Dorroughby Road
  • Fraser Road, Dunoon
  • Gungas Road, Nimbin
  • Gwynne Road, Jiggi
  • Jiggi Road
  • Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
  • Moffit Road, culvert washed out
  • Mountain Top Road
  • Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
  • Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
  • Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
  • Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
  • Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin

Kyogle Council:

  • Afterlee Road
  • Babyl Creek Road
  • Baileys Bridge Road
  • Boorabee Creek Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Clarence Way
  • Collins Creek Road
  • Ettrick Road
  • Ferndale Road
  • Hayes Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lavelles Road
  • Lions Road
  • Lynches Creek Road
  • Oxbow Road
  • Pines Road
  • Proctors Road
  • Roseberry Creek Road
  • Sargents Road
  • Saunders Road
  • Sugar Glider Road
  • Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane)
  • Trentys Lane
  • Wainwrights Road
  • Warra Warra Lane

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Allwood Street
  • Coraki Ellangowan Road
  • Darke Lane
  • Droneys Bridge Road
  • Hockeys Lane
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Old Tenterfield Road
  • Rambaldinis Road
  • Reardons Lane
  • Rocky Mouth Creek Road
  • Schielers Road
  • Swan Bay New Italy Road
  • The Gap Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
  • Burns Point Ferry
  • Deadmans Creek at Cumbalum
  • Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
  • Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek

 

Byron Shire Council:

  • Coomburra Cres
  • Orana Road

 

 

MONDAY 8am: 

CLOSED

Lismore City Council:

  • Cathcart Street, Between Ewing and Conway Streets
  • Keerong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica

Byron Shire Council:

  • The Pocket Road

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Bora Codrington Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Boundary Road at Marom Creek
  • Eltham Road at Maguires Creek Bridge
  • Fernleigh Road at Che Bon Restaurant Tintenbar
  • Houghlahans Creek Road Crossing
  • Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
  • Ross Lane
  • Teven Road at B&B Timbers
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection

CAUTIONED

Lismore City Council:

  • Bentley Road, Tullera
  • Bice Road
  • Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
  • Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
  • Boorerie Creek Road
  • Borton Road, Tullera
  • Caniaba Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
  • Dorroughby Road
  • Fraser Road, Dunoon
  • Gungas Road, Nimbin
  • Gwynne Road, Jiggi
  • Jiggi Road
  • Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
  • Moffit Road, culvert washed out
  • Mountain Top Road
  • Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
  • Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
  • Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
  • Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
  • Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin

Kyogle Council:

  • Afterlee Road
  • Babyl Creek Road
  • Baileys Bridge Road
  • Boorabee Creek Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Clarence Way
  • Collins Creek Road
  • Ettrick Road
  • Ferndale Road
  • Hayes Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lavelles Road
  • Lions Road
  • Lynches Creek Road
  • Oxbow Road
  • Pines Road
  • Proctors Road
  • Roseberry Creek Road
  • Sargents Road
  • Saunders Road
  • Sugar Glider Road
  • Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane)
  • Trentys Lane
  • Wainwrights Road
  • Warra Warra Lane

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Allwood Street
  • Coraki Ellangowan Road
  • Darke Lane
  • Droneys Bridge Road
  • Hockeys Lane
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Old Tenterfield Road
  • Rambaldinis Road
  • Reardons Lane
  • Rocky Mouth Creek Road
  • Schielers Road
  • Swan Bay New Italy Road
  • The Gap Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
  • Burns Point Ferry
  • Deadmans Creek at Cumbalum
  • Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways
  • Tamarind Drive between North Creek Road and Cumbalum Interchange
  • Teven/Eltham Road Intersection
  • Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek

Byron Shire Council:

  • Coomburra Cres
  • Main Arm Road
  • Myocum Road
  • Orana Road

 

MONDAY 7.30am: A NUMBER of roads across the Northern Rivers are closed due to the heavy rainfall.

Lismore City Council:

  • Cathcart Street, Between Ewing and Conway Streets
  • Keerrong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica

Byron Shire Council:

  • The Pocket Road

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Bora Codrington Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Boundary Road at Marom Creek
  • Dalwood Road at Gum Creek Weir
  • Eltham Road at Maguires Creek Bridge
  • Fernleigh Road at Che Bon Restaurant Tintenbar
  • Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
  • Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road Crossing
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
  • Ross Lane
  • Teven Road at B&B Timbers
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection
  • Wardell Road
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers flood roads closed

