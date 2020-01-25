Flood and storm warnings issued across the southwest

SEVERE thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in a number of forecast district across the west over the next several hours, with Roma and St George both in the firing line.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Maranoa and Warrego district, as well as the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Darling Downs and Granite Belt, parts of Gulf Country, Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, Herbert and Lower Burdekin, North West, Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central West, and the Wide Bay and Burnett.

Due to the ferocity of the storms, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next storm warning will be issued before 9.40pm

Along with the storm warning, the flood warning for the Paroo River at Eulo and Hungerford has also been upgraded from minor to moderate.

The moderate flood level of 3m is expected to peak at Eulo on Monday, thanks to isolated heavy falls upstream, on top of rainfall recorded in the catchment last week.

Yerrel Rd north of Eulo remains closed, along with more rural roads south and west of Thargomindah.

Keep up to date with traffic information by calling 13 19 40, or visiting qldtraffic.qld.gov.au