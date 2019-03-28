Menu
Saeed Noori, the man responsible for the Flinders Street attack in 2017, has been sentenced to life in prison.
Crime

Flinders St killer jailed for life

by Staff writers and AAP
28th Mar 2019 11:03 AM

SAEED Noori, the man responsible for the Flinders Street attack in 2017, has been sentenced to life in prison.

The IS sympathiser, who killed one man and injured 16 others after he drove through a busy Melbourne intersection four days before Christmas, will serve 30 years in jail before he's eligible for parole.

Noori was apparently motivated by hatred of the Australian government when he drove his mother's SUV into 16 pedestrians on December 21, 2017.

He was arrested by off-duty police officer Francis Adams, who had just alighted a tram nearby, with Noori allegedly calling out "Allahu Akbar".

Antonios "Anton" Crocaris, 83, died from head injuries sustained during the attack outside Flinders Street Station.

Noori has previously pleaded guilty to one count of murder, 11 counts of recklessly causing serious injury and five counts of conduct endangering life.

He came to Australia from Afghanistan as a refugee in 2004 and is now an Australian citizen.

His lawyers previously claimed he suffered from schizophrenia and had fasted for seven days before the attack.

Police said Noori's computer and a USB stick contained a number of images from international terrorist attacks, videos about ISIS and other material that an expert said showed he had a "degree of radicalisation".

