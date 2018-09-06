Neil Finn makes Fleetwood Mac debut

IT was a bit cheeky of Fleetwood Mac performing The Chain for their first performance with the new line-up featuring Neil Finn and Tom Petty's guitarist, Mike Campbell.

The signature song declaring "You would never break the chain" was their opening gambit for a surprise set on Ellen, the band's first since divorcing Lindsey Buckingham earlier this year.

The latest Mac incarnation got off to a shaky start with nerves possibly responsible for some off-kilter harmonies between Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie and Finn.

Neil Finn performs with Fleetwood Mac on Ellen. Supplied / Warner Bros

They warmed up quickly by the second verse to lock into the three-part vocal unity which has underpinned their iconic sound since the mid 1970s.

As Finn played rhythm guitar and picked up Buckingham's vocal duties, the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers musician Campbell proved adept at replicating his lead guitar breaks.

Fans of the Crowded House frontman celebrated his public debut with the legendary rockers.

"Thanks for the many warm messages of goodwill, welcome, concern, bemusement, wonder.

I love being in Fleetwood Mac," Finn posted after the performance, which also included Gypsy.

Yet there were just as many purists and Team Lindsay fans who weren't having Finnwood Mac.

Buckingham fans are not happy about the new-look Mac. Picture: News Corp Australia.

The always fractious relationship within the Mac ranks became untenable once again when Buckingham clashed with his bandmates on the plans for their global farewell tour which kicks off with a 50 date lap of the US on October 3 in Oklahoma.

The guitarist, vocalist and songwriter reportedly wanted more obscure material and deep album cuts in the set and wasn't keen on the long run as he had solo touring plans.

When the new members were announced in April, founder Mick Fleetwood refuted Buckingham had been fired because "that's ugly" but said they had reached an impasse on the tour negotiations.

Fleetwood Mac's sound isn't the same with Mike Campbell and Neil Finn, but this doesn't mean it's bad. Plus, comparing them to Lindsey Buckingham is flawed in the first place. #FleetwoodMac https://t.co/FfJ8ezpu1m — Christian Pflaumer (@cpflaumer) September 6, 2018

Love Neil Finn. Love Fleetwood Mac. Adding one to the other seemed like a fine idea. Then I heard it and...it just doesn't work. — Robert Ham (@roberthamwriter) September 6, 2018

Watched Fleetwood Mac on Ellen🙂 WOW!!! Neil Finn & Mike Campbell were amazing❤️loved it — Tweeter Dee (@tweeterdee68) September 5, 2018

Nicks supported the decision for the band to part with her former partner for the world tour.

"This team wanted to get out on the road. And one of the members did not want to get out on the road for a year," Nicks told CBS during the new line-up's first interview.

"We just couldn't agree. And you know, when you're in a band, it's a team. I mean I have a solo career, and I love my solo career, and I'm the boss. Absolutely. But I'm not the boss in this band."

The European and Australian legs for the world tour are yet to be confirmed but it is likely the Mac will be here in the summer of 2019/2020.