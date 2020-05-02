Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Flat Rock is usually a popular camping area in East Ballina.
Flat Rock is usually a popular camping area in East Ballina.
News

Flat Rock car park may close following overnight stays

Rebecca Fist
2nd May 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PUBLIC access to a car park beside a popular camping ground at East Ballina is on the chopping block after an incident last weekend.

Ballina Shire mayor David Wright said highway patrol police caught people who had stayed overnight at the Flat Rock car park, and people who were not social distancing on Sunday morning.

After the issue was flagged with council, councillors are considering the prospect of restricting access to the secluded area.

The Flat Rock Tent Park has been shut down for some time due to COVID-19 restrictions, and overnight stays in the car park are prohibited.

The car park is accessed via one unsealed road off The Coast Road, which would be easy enough to shut.

Flat Rock Beach can be accessed via Sharpes Beach, however it is a 500m walk, and the Sharpes Beach car park fills up quickly on warm days without the added traffic.

“We don’t want to make people feel like they are in a prison,” Cr Wright said.

“We are considering closing that car park down, with people not doing the right thing.”

The Pat Morton (Lennox Point) and Lighthouse lookout carparks have been closed since Thursday, April 23.

Council was forced to close these areas due to residents from outside the area who were flouting COVID-19 restriction laws.

Across the Northern NSW Local Health District, latest figures revealed 45 of the 56 people who had fallen ill with COVID-19 have made a full recovery.

“I’m pretty proud of what we’re doing here,” Cr Wright said.

“It won’t be long before restrictions are lifted.”

ballina shire council car parks coronavirusnorthernrivers flat rock mayor david wright
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paid work for Northern Rivers artists through new program

        premium_icon Paid work for Northern Rivers artists through new program

        News “WE HAVE one of the largest per capita of artists living in the Northern Rivers.”

        Will wildlife suffer as we revert to single-use plastic?

        premium_icon Will wildlife suffer as we revert to single-use plastic?

        News ENVIRONMENT groups are bracing for the impact of more single-use plastic in local...

        RAID IN LISMORE: More charges to be laid over drug supply

        premium_icon RAID IN LISMORE: More charges to be laid over drug supply

        News A TOTAL of five people are expected to be charged after a three-month investigation...

        Police search northern NSW property for missing woman’s body

        premium_icon Police search northern NSW property for missing woman’s body

        Crime Police hold grave concerns for a missing Northern NSW woman