Flat out eating pancakes for good cause

YUMMY FUNDRAISER: Ballina Coast High School Leos with East Ballina Lions holding a pancake breakfast in support of the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.

THE first fundraiser held by the Leo Club of Ballina Coast High School for 2018 was a Pancake Breakfast to raise funds for the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.

This is a national independent charity of the Australian Book Industry that is funded entirely by donations and corporate sponsorship.

Its aim is to improve the literacy rates of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children living in remote communities across Australia.

The Foundation provides access to new culturally appropriate books to more than 250 remote communities.

The books are gifted to these communities along with quality board books that are supplied to the parents of babies and toddlers.

Some of these books have been translated into the language of the community that have received them.

The Foundation also funds and publishes literacy projects that are initiated by the community themselves and often written by children.

Representatives of the Foundation, including musicians, authors and illustrators, travel to remote communities to run workshops and write books with indigenous children.

The vision of the organisation is to ensure Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children living in remote Australia are given equal opportunity to education and therefore future opportunities and choice.

The books have gone to areas where there are few or no books at all and have been distributed to creches, play groups,childcare centres, schools,women's centres, youth drop-in centres, clinics, include musicians, authors and illustrations health departments and libraries.

The Patron of the Foundation, The Honourable Quentin Bryce, is quoted as saying "We know that literacy is the key to choice, to income, security, to developing potential and is the key to an enriching and rewarding life. That is why the work of the Indigenous Literacy Foundation is so important.”