FLASH FLOODS: Big River Way closed at Grafton

The Big River Way is closed due to flooding north of South Grafton, forcing McAuley Catholic College to close for the day. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Traffic diversions are in place north and south of the entrance to South Grafton due to flash flooding on the Big River Way.

The significant amount of water is over the road north of South Grafton, preventing access to McAuley Catholic College, which has been closed today.

"McAuley Catholic College wishes to advise that due to the current weather event and the local road closures the school will be closed today," the school posted on its Facebook page. "As the situation progresses, we will communicate with our families and community each day with regards to the status of our school."

Motorists travelling through are being diverted along Centenary Drive, while motorists wishing to enter Grafton are being directed into South Grafton via Old Lilypool Way, Lilypool Rd and Armidale Rd.

At 8.30am this morning, 58mm of rain had fallen into the rain gauge at Grafton since 9am yesterday, with more than 90 per cent of that amount since 9pm.

There is a 90 per cent chance of between 40 and 80mm of rainfall in Grafton today.

