Flares are back, baby, and they're better than ever

With the revival of flower-child fashion, it's only fitting that flares make a comeback.

Last year there was a flare here and there, but this winter is set to be all about the fashion statement piece.

Nik Shimmin, owner and designer of Melbourne-based label Flare Street, says the style is more than just a fashion statement.

"Flares are a staple as well as a statement piece,” she says.

"They're made to stand out, exude confidence and lengthen your legs. When you get the right cut of flares, they're flattering, fun and make you feel fabulous.”

While we may only just be cottoning on now, Flare Street was established in 2013. Nik has followed their fashion evolution for the past five years.

"There's an increasing interest in patterns and colours, especially for pants,” she says.

"People seem to want to branch out from the classic blue or black denim bottoms into something more fun and comfortable. Colours are trending towards earthy tones (mustard, olive and burgundy).

"People seem to be much more embracing of their individual style and showing their uniqueness through fashion - prints, colour and personal style.

"Our customers can't get enough velvet these days, it's comfortable, firm and the velvet we use is so flexible that it moves with you.”

If you're a little intimidated by flares, Nik says the secret is in how you style them.

"Add a slight heel to maximise your leg length potential,” Nik tips. "Just a slight heel under flares will change the whole look.”

Go casual and pair your flares with a slouchy band T-shirt, Converse and baker boy hat.

"Dress up with a classic pair of flares, silk cami and platforms,” Nik says. "Flares are made to stand out, so add more colour to your outfit.

"Wear a bold patterned pair with a colourful top and your fave vintage jacket to top it all off.”