Five ways coronavirus can bring out the best in us

OUR world has changed dramatically due to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Two cases of COVID-19 have been declared on the Northern Rivers.

Victoria has declared a state of emergency after 14 new virus cases were confirmed bringing the national tally to 313 as the nation's death toll rises to five.

The ACT has followed suit after a second case was detected in the national capital. South Australia has declared a public health emergency.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said schools will remain open but events with more than 500 people have been cancelled.

Social distancing is the buzz word. No more handshaking or hugging. Videos on how to wash your hands fill the internet. Those over 70 are urged to stay home.

Amid the grim news, here are five ways coronavirus threat can bring out the best in us.

1. CARE FOR EACH OTHER

This is obvious but in these times we've seen some ugly moments of shoppers fighting each other for the last roll of toilet paper. Don't be that person. Share what you have (including soap) and don't stockpile so others miss out. Look out for your neighbours and help the elderly with shopping. If you know someone who works in the medical field, assist them. Walk their dog, mow their lawn. Nurses and doctors are busy and any way we can help goes a long way. Most importantly, if you even think you're sick, self isolate so as not to spread the virus.

Be kind like the Casino Scouts, who visited the elderly and delivered toilet paper.

SHARING IS CARING: The 2nd Casino Scouts group delivering toilet paper to Casino's aged communities. PIC: KAREN REA

2. GROW FOOD

If you plant lettuce seedlings (Cos lettuce is good this time of year), within a week you'll able to eat it. Plant spinach and other fast growing vegies. Share the spoils from your garden. This is the time to be alone, or with your family, in the garden. Share the vegies over the back fence with your neighbour. Fresh food is what your body needs right now. Even if you don't have a garden, use pots to grow food.

NO FIGHTING: Shoppers politely wait for toilet paper to be unloaded from the truck at Coles supermarket in Casino. PIC: SHARON DAVIDSON

3. CLEAN YOUR HOME

Doesn't sound exciting but crank up your favourite music and do those jobs around the house that you've been too busy to do. Clean out cupboards, under the house, under the bed. Rearrange your shelves, wash the kid's toys and clean your windows. Wipe your house clean which also adds to the extra hygiene factors needed at this time.

PINEAPPLE PATCH: A neighbour has shard her pineapple tops and now one is growing in the veggie patch. Sharing seeds, cuttings and seedlings is a wonderful way to try new plants and share the bounty.

4. REDISCOVER THE SIMPLE PLEASURES IN LIFE

Walking, reading, playing Scrabble, making popcorn and watching a movie on Netflix. The virus is forcing us to slow down and appreciate what we have. Instead of going out, enjoy the night sky, learn the names of the constellations, cook a tasty meal, go through old photos, write a letter to distant family members. Slow down and appreciate the time at home.

SLOW DOWN: Rediscover the joy of reading if you have to self isolate due to coronavirus.

5. KEEP A SENSE OF HUMOUR

It is in our Australian DNA to make light of a crisis. Do the right thing but don't forget to see the best in others and revel in how life has a way of flipping us on our heads.