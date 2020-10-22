Five suspended after school fight injures teacher

Five students have been suspended at a state school south of Brisbane after a school fight during which a teacher was injured.

The Education Department confirmed that a staff member was injured on Tuesday during an incident on school grounds, which involved a small group of "trespassers" and five Victoria Point State High School students, who were suspended for their involvement.

A mother of a student who watched the fight said that two Victoria Point High School students in Year 7 were fighting in front of a group of children from the school and other young onlookers.

The mother said while she understands her daughter should have been disciplined, she argued that students should have received internal suspensions.

"My major problem is that the punishment doesn't fit the crime," she said.

"Suspending kids is not punishment, they actually enjoy it. An in-school suspension would kill my daughter because they have to sit in the office and do schoolwork and have lunch at different times.

"Twelve-year-olds only go to school to socialise so that would be a killer."

An Education Department spokeswoman said violence and fighting are not tolerated at Victoria Point State High School.

"Any situation that threatens the safety and wellbeing of students, staff or others in the school community is treated extremely seriously, and dealt with as a matter of priority," she said.

The spokeswoman said Queensland Police were notified and attended the school, but a Police spokesman said no complaints had been received and no further action was being taken.

"Overall feedback from the school community has been supportive of a strong stance against inappropriate behaviour, and the department supports principals taking a tough stance when the safety and wellbeing of students and staff is compromised," she said.

"Standards of student behaviour are set by the wider school community and outlined in the school's Responsible Behaviour Plan for Students.

"Every student at Victoria Point State High School is aware of the consequences when these standards are not met."

"Parents and caregivers with questions or concerns are strongly encouraged to contact the Principal."

Queensland Teachers' Union President Kevin Bates said the community has to take a stand against violence.

"The community has to assert that everyone has the right to go to work and be safe, schools are a place for learning but they are also workplaces."

Originally published as Five suspended after school fight injures teacher