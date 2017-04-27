21°
News

Five reasons to celebrate The Big Gig's tenth anniversary

Javier Encalada
| 27th Apr 2017 1:02 PM
DECADE OF LAUGHS: The Big Gig, MC'd by Mandy Nolan, celebrates its 10th year.
DECADE OF LAUGHS: The Big Gig, MC'd by Mandy Nolan, celebrates its 10th year. Cathy Adams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

For 10 years now, on the last Thursday of the month, the Ballina RSL has offered laughter to local and visiting audiences with this free night of national headline comedy.

Attracting more than 350 people every month, The Big Gig has become one of the most-loved gigs on the coast, and MC Mandy Nolan has been there since the beginning.

We asked Nolan for five reasons why you should go to the Big Gig's 10th birthday show:

1. Because instead of just one feature act this month there are two seasoned international comics: Jonathan Atherton and Footy Show writer Tom Siegert.

2. Because there's going to be cake for everyone!

3. You can eat your cake and keep your figure because laughing actually burns calories. It also boosts your immune system. So think of your night out at the Ballina RSL as your comedic flu shot.

4. It's Free. And after all that rain and that flooding we need a laugh. Rotary will also be there with buckets collecting some money for those affected by the recent flood disaster.

5. Because Mandy Nolan is MC and this marks 10 years of the Big Gig with Nolan at the helm. Sure she's aged, but she's got funnier! You never know just what that girl is going to say.

To celebrate 10 years, The Big Gig lovers will enjoy two headline comedians: Jonathan Atherton and Tom Siegert.

International headline comedian Jonathan Atherton started Malaysia's first ever Comedy Club.

His show is fast, furious and rapid fire.

Tom Siegert has worked as a comedy writer on many TV programs, including Channel Nines Aussie Rules Footy Show

He has performed as a stand up comic all over Australia, at all the big clubs with all the big names.

  • With Mandy Nolan as MC and a giant cake to share with everyone, the Big Gig will be held at the Ballina RSL Club, 240 River St, Ballina, today from 8pm.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina rsl club big gig mandy nolan northern rivers entertainment whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Five reasons to celebrate The Big Gig's tenth anniversary

Five reasons to celebrate The Big Gig's tenth anniversary

DO not miss the cake and the free gig today at the Ballina RSL.

CCTV uncovers identities involved in Anzac Day brawl

Police have identified several people involved in a 20-people brawl on Anzac Day

Police hone in on Anzac Day trouble makers

Remembering death of Paddy Bugden VC

Maxx Maxted's Anzac poem is highlighted with this Paddy Bugden memorial.

This year marks the centenary of the death of Alstonville hero

Ballina mum united with son's mates

LEST WE FORGET: Lance Corporal Shannon McAliney died in Somalia in 1993.

It was a particularly special moment for Ballina's Liz Hanns

Local Partners

Five reasons to celebrate The Big Gig's tenth anniversary

DO not miss the cake and the free gig today at the Ballina RSL.

Five things on Ballina Shire Council's agenda

Ballina Shire Council chamberPhoto Graham Broadhead / Ballina Shire Advocate

What you need to know about today's council meeting

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

Music For a Warming World in Tintenbar

Music for a Warming World is coming to Tintebar Hall.

Music and peer-reviewed science mix in one gig

Five reasons to celebrate The Big Gig's tenth anniversary

DO not miss the cake and the free gig today at the Ballina RSL.

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

Director Jonathan Demme, 73, has died of cancer. He is pictured here attending the premiere of "Song One" in New York.

TRIBUTES have poured in for the Oscar-winning director.

Sophie Monk casting a wide net as Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette.

Producers ‘inundated’ with calls as they widen age range of suitors.

Viewers officially bored of Aussie biopics

House of Bond’s Ben Mingay as Alan Bond with Rachael Taylor as Diana Bliss.

Latest biopic House of Bond a ‘flop’ as reality TV dominates screens

Bill Cosby: Embattled comic breaks silence on future

Cosby said he wanted to get back on stage doing comedy.

Shania Twain to drop first album in 15 years

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is about to drop her first album since 2002.

What's on the big screen this week

Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff in a scene from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2.

GUARDIANS of the Galaxy is back with even more laughs.

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $595,000 to...

Set on 1042m2, this beautiful property offers an ideal country lifestyle in the charming, family friendly village of Main Arm. The home has recently been...

UNDER CONTRACT

32/24 Scott Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

There is nothing quite like a brand-new home and this one will be the ultimate in funky, modern luxury with a resort style beach vibe. Features include 3...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

SNEAK PREVIEW - Peace, privacy &amp; so much more....

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1,125,000

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the Village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

Potential + In Central Byron

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 1 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bays lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

Welcome to Byron Shire&#39;s premium rural lifestyle destination CARTHONA

49 Mullumbimby Road, Myocum 2481

Residential Land 0 0 Blocks start at...

Carthona is an exclusive and boutique 6 lot subdivision located moments to Mullumbimby, Brunswick Heads and 15 minutes to Byron Bay. Only 2 lots remaining! The...

Luxurious Beachside Apartment With High Rental Returns

17/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 2 $950,000 to...

Here is an excellent opportunity to purchase a luxury apartment which doubles as a great investment with solid rental returns from Byrons busy entertainment...

Beautiful Home In Boutique Community

35/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $795,000 to...

Situated in the elegant 'Forest Glades' complex this architecturally designed tri-level detached townhouse offers a coastal home set within lush wildlife...

Superb golf course living!

54 Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 2 2 Contact Agent

Set on 986 sq. metres this custom built 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home faces directly onto the Ocean Shores golf course. A lovely large open plan kitchen with...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!