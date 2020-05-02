Five new COVID-19 cases out of 8800 tests

Supplied Editorial NSW Health Minister, Brad Hazzard, gives COVID-19 update on 02 May, 2020. Picture: 9NEWS

In a heartening sign NSW continues to flatten the curve, just five new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the past 24 hours out of 8809 tests.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said it was the second highest rate of testing recorded across NSW since the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis.

There were no new deaths recorded.

The state's total confirmed cases now stands at 3031, with 2300 people recovered.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Kerry Chant said the challenge ahead for NSW was to maintain high levels of testing, and urged people with even minimal symptoms to get tested to identify clusters early.

Dr Chant said of the five new cases, two were staff members at the virus-plagued Newmarch aged care facility.

Two were from unknown sources and one is still under investigation.

Dr Chant said currently there were 209 people being treated by NSW Health, about 75 per cent in out-of-hospital care. Fourteen were in intensive care and 12 of those required ventilators.

In total, 235,894 people have now been tested, 232,863 tested negative across the state.

NEWMARCH INFECTIONS

Anglicare Sydney confirmed two more staff members at Sydney's Newmarch House were positive for COVID-19 despite "strict procedures and enforced infection control practices".

More than 60 people - 24 staff and 37 residents - at the nursing home near Penrith have now tested positive to COVID-19 since the outbreak on April 11.

"We are investigating further as to how this occurred and we continue to work closely with the NSW Public Health Unit on this," Anglicare Sydney said in a statement on Saturday morning.

"Additional positive cases associated with Newmarch House are very distressing for our staff, our residents, and their families."

The news of two more cases confirmed overnight comes after three residents tested positive on Thursday.

Federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck said residents were receiving the best possible care supported by the local public health unit.

Newmarch House, which has been heavily criticised by residents' relatives for a lack of communication, has started window visits with resdents so they can talk with visitors.

"We are further improving our pastoral care for residents and their families by offering access to Anglicare Sydney's counselling and chaplaincy services as well as continuing the successful window visits between residents and families," Anglicare Sydney said in the statement.

PREMIER URGES WEEKEND VIRUS TESTING

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged people with even the mildest symptoms to come forward for COVID-19 testing this weekend when testing number usually drop.

It comes as restrictions eased in the state yesterday, allowing up to two adults and their dependent children to visit another household anywhere across the state.

Ms Berejiklian urged people to be cautious, warning social distancing must still be maintained as well as extra hygiene precautions, particularly when visiting people aged over 70 or those with underlying health conditions.

Dr Chant also confirmed the death of a 74-year-old male resident of Newmarch House, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths at the facility to 13.

It is NSW's 43rd coronavirus death, taking the national toll to 93.

Dr Chant has urged people in Penrith in particular to come forward for testing after authorities found a strain of coronavirus circulating in that area.

NSW COULD ABOLISH STAMP DUTY, PAYROLL TAX

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet reportedly wants to abolish stamp duty and possibly payroll tax to help the state's economy recover from coronavirus.

Mr Perrottet says scrapping inefficient taxes are part of his plan to restart a state economy facing 10 per cent unemployment by the end of 2020.

The treasurer has also foreshadowed a big fall in state budget revenue in 2021, but maintained he would prioritising the economy over NSW's finances.

