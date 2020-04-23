Five major decisions council set to make

Councillors will decide on who will be the new managers of two of Ballina Shire swimming pools is on the agenda at tomorrow's Ballina Shire Council meeting.

Councillors will decide on who will be the new managers of two of Ballina Shire swimming pools is on the agenda at tomorrow's Ballina Shire Council meeting.

HERE’S a list of five important issues dominating the Ballina Shire Council meeting agenda, councillors will decide on tomorrow.

Markets

Firstly, councillors will decide on how markets are held in Ballina to ensure they reflect legislative requirements.

They will review its markets on public land policy, which includes the preparation of council’s first development application for a new market at Pop Denison Park.

Changes to be voted on or amended in the policy review are:

To include the thresholds for when

community markets may occur as exempt development and when a

development consent may be required.

To include council’s proposed approach

to key ‘event sites’ where Council will seek development consent in

relation to operation of larger scale markets

Ballina War Memorial Pool

ALTHOUGH it remains closed due to coronavirus councillors will decide on who will become the new manager of the Ballina War Memorial Pool.

Ballina shire pools were closed in line with the Government orders, but who will be its caretaker is still important as it needs to be maintained throughout the closure period.

Council currently contracts out the management of the Ballina War Memorial

Pool to a third party provider, which expires on June 30.

The new contract is due commence on July 1 for a five-year period.

Councillors will consider the preferred tender from Good Hydration Pty Limited for the management of the Ballina War Memorial Pool at the tendered rates.

Alstonville Aquatic Centre

ALTHOUGH Alstonville Aquatic Centre was closed in line with the Government orders, councillors will decide on its new manager.

Council currently contracts out the management of the Alstonville Aquatic Centre to a third party provider which will expire on June 30.

The new contract is due commence on 1 July 2020.

Councillors will consider the preferred tender from G & K Fettell Pty Ltd for the management of the Alstonville Aquatic Centre at the tendered rates.

Capital Expenditure

COUNCILLORS will be asked to review how council is performing in the implementation of its capital works program for 2019/20.

At the meeting, a report will be handed down, in respect to the 31 March 2020 quarterly of the Delivery Program and Operational Plan, which will provide details on key milestones, along with a comparison between budget and actual expenditure.

The report outlines the many key tasks identified in the 2019/20 Operational Plan are still on track to be finalised this year, although there will be significant negative financial

impacts during the fourth quarter, through the closure of a number of council

facilities, as well as significant rent reductions.

Some of the top projects listed are:

Resource Recovery Centre –

Airport –

Lennox Head Community Centre (LHCC)

Ballina Indoor Sports Centre –

Shaws Bay Coastal Management Plan

Airport Boulevard –

Coastal Path/walk

Investment summary – March 2020

COUNCILLORS will oversee its investment summary report for March 2020, which shows details of council’s cash and investments portfolio break-up and performance.

The report will outline the total balance of investments as at March 31, 2020 and the movement of investments and bank balances, which have decreased due to significant creditor payments and the reduction in cash inflows from Council revenue streams.