Five festivals the kiwis do better than anyone

Georja Ryan
| 5th Apr 2017 12:00 PM
Wellington's World of Wearable Art awards show is a mix of fashion, art, design and creative genius.
Wellington's World of Wearable Art awards show is a mix of fashion, art, design and creative genius.

IF ANYONE knows how to have a good time, it's the kiwis.

They're never afraid of doing things on the quirky side, and when they do put on a show, it's usually wild, wonderful or a decent dose of the two.   

So, we scoured New Zealand's events calendar to find five festivals they do better than anyone else.

Here are our top picks:

 

1.World of Wearable Art

September 21 - October 08, Wellington

The WOW team has taken the concept of an art exhibition and broken all the rules.

Attracting more than 55,000 spectators each year the World of Wearable Art is an international design competition over 18 days in Wellington that sees hundreds of entries from all parts of the world competing for $165,000 in prize money.

Described as a "rebellion against the mundane", the World of Wearable Art was conceived in 1987 as a promotion for an art gallery.

The founder's idea was to take art off the walls and onto the human body, then share it in a theatrical production.

If you like fashion, art, design, theatre or anything fun and creative, then this one is for you.  

Costumes will blow your mind at the World of Wearable Art show. Photo: WOW
Costumes will blow your mind at the World of Wearable Art show. Photo: WOW

 

2.Beervana

August 11-12, Wellington

If Nirvana is an 'idyllic state or place', then Beervana sure has an appropriate name.

Every August, Wellington comes to life with New Zealand's most popular beer festival where craft beer enthusiasts congregate to celebrate the best hoppy drops the country has to offer.

Beervana has themed bars, great food and heaps of entertainment making it an all-round festival for the senses.

For a city that claims it's one of the first craft beer trendsetters, before it became so mainstream, they promise to deliver the goods.

 

3.Visa Wellington on a Plate

August 11-27

Foodies, get your knives and forks ready because this could just be the most delicious two weeks of the year.

Visa Wellington on a Plate includes 127 festival events across the city, from pop-up bars and restaurants, chef demonstrations and more.

136 of Wellington's top eateries participate in Dine Wellington, offering a special set menu and regional beverage.

Plus, there are battle of the burgers, best burger and beer match, cocktail competitions and more!

Visa Wellington on a Plate is a food-lover&#39;s heaven. Photo: Wellington on a Plate.
Visa Wellington on a Plate is a food-lover's heaven. Photo: Wellington on a Plate.

 

4.Flick Electric Co Comedy Gala

Auckland April 27, Christchurch April 28, Wellington April 29

New Zealand's best comedy show is on the move, this year landing in Wellington and Christchurch as well as its regular home in Auckland.

And that's not the best part.

Hilarious kiwi/South African comedy powerhouse Urzila Carlson will host the Flick Electric Co Comedy Gala festival in its 25th year, introducing audiences to an electrifying line-up of top-class local and international comedians.

 

5.LUX Light Festival

May 12-21, Wellington

Like the city isn't beautiful enough, every May it gets turned up another notch when the LUX Light Festival comes to town.

The waterfront laneways are transformed into captivating displays of light, colour, art, technology and design.

The incredible celebration of art is totally free for the public and one you need to put on your event calendar in 2017.

 

What makes heading across the ditch even more appealing, are the direct flights straight to Wellington from the Gold Coast Airport.

Head HERE to find your flight. 

