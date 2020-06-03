Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Five babies infected with rare bacteria in Adelaide hospital. Picture: ThinkStock
Five babies infected with rare bacteria in Adelaide hospital. Picture: ThinkStock
Health

Five babies infected with rare bacteria

by Ally Foster
3rd Jun 2020 3:30 PM

Five babies have been infected by a rare bacteria in an Adelaide hospital, with one child in a serious condition.

Children in the neonatal unit of Flinders Medical Centre have been infected with Serratia Marcescens, which can cause respiratory issues and can even lead to pneumonia.

One baby is in a serious but stable condition, another has recovered and three others have no symptoms.

The first case was confirmed on May 18, with the child being immediately isolated and treated with antibiotics.

A second child tested positive almost two weeks later after using the same bed space as the other child even though it had been deep cleaned.

Southern Adelaide Local Health Director Dr Diana Lawrence told 7 News the bacteria can cause "infection in vulnerable and unwell patients".

"Once we became aware of the second baby displaying symptoms, we immediately launched a thorough investigation into the origins of the infection by testing the environment where the bacteria can grow, and for precaution, tested all 40 babies within the unit and all recent discharges," she said.

More to come.

Originally published as Five babies infected with rare bacteria

More Stories

adelaide babies children editors picks health health care infants sa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Does the local building industry require stimulus?

        premium_icon Does the local building industry require stimulus?

        News THE government is considering a stimulus package to help homeowners and the building industry.

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Property Families with a combined income of less than $200,000 are winners

        10 years since a tornado changed Lennox Head forever

        premium_icon 10 years since a tornado changed Lennox Head forever

        News We talk to locals about the tornado that destroyed their village

        Fuel prices stable ahead of the long weekend

        premium_icon Fuel prices stable ahead of the long weekend

        News BUT the NRMA is concerned about petrol prices in one Northern Rivers town.