Woman doing aqua fitness with swim noodles.
News

Fitness on agenda for Seniors Week

Rebecca Fist
4th Feb 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 11th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
BALLINA seniors who have been meaning to improve their fitness, but haven't quite gotten around to it, will have no excuse this Seniors Week.

This year, Seniors Week is all about getting active.

There are daily activities planned at Ballina and Alstonville Swimming Pools and the Ballina Indoor Sports Centre (BISC) from February 17 to 21.

Whether you think you'll enjoy walking netball, walking football, aqua fitness, pickle ball, badminton or lifeball there really is something for everyone.

"As we age we really need to look after ourselves and the benefits of exercise are not only physical," council's community facilities coordinator Roberta O'Brien said.

"We all know that exercise is important for maintaining strength and fitness, but there are many other benefits that go along with it. Exercising is a social event and a great way to stay connected and engaged with others. Exercising releases endorphins which can boost your mood and cognitive function. It also improves healing, which takes longer as we age."

Activity schedule

Monday 10.30am to 12pm: Walking Netball BISC

Tuesday 9.30am to 11am: Lifeball BISC

Wednesday 9am to 10am: Aqua Fitness Ballina Pool

10am to 11.30am: Walking Football BISC

Thursday 10am to 11.30am: Badminton BISC

9am to 10am: Aqua Fitness Alstonville Pool

Friday 9am to 10am: Aqua Fitness Ballina Pool

12.30pm to 2.30pm: Pickle Ball BISC.

