While known for her washboard abs, this fitness guru has revealed the insecurities she had of not feeling good enough. But that's changed. Here's why.
Health

Fitness guru wearing flaws as a ‘badge of honour’

by Sophie Chirgwin
29th Apr 2020 4:09 PM
FITNESS guru Emily Skye says at 30 weeks pregnant she has never been more comfortable in her skin, but it took her a "long time" to feel this way.

Known for her washboard abs, Skye told her 2.5 million Instagram followers about her insecurities of never feeling good enough, but now she wears her flaws like a "badge of honour".

"I've never had more cellulite, stretchmarks or body fat in my life & yet I'm the most comfortable I've ever been in my own skin," Skye wrote while sharing a pregnancy picture.

Emily Skye 30 weeks pregnant. Source: Instagram https://www.instagram.com/emilyskyefit/
"I'm far more confident in THIS body than the body I had pre-babies, when I was super lean, had abs, no cellulite & barely any "marks" & I still thought I wasn't "good enough"."

Skye said she always wanted to be "better, fitter, leaner and stronger" and that she was never close to being 100 per cent happy with her figure.

"Back then I would have seen my body now with my cellulite, excess skin etc. as flaws - now I wear them like they're a badge of honour," she wrote.

"They're part of me & part of creating my precious children & I'm so proud of my body - every single part of it."

The social media post attracted thousands of supportive comments from her followers, but among them were negative comments which Skye hit back at.

Emily Skye with first child Mia announcing she will be welcoming her second bub later this year. Photo: Instagram
"People please know that everyone is completely entitled to their own opinions of themselves," she wrote in the comments.

"Please don't tell other people how they should and shouldn't feel about themselves and their own body. Your feelings are yours - mine are mine. This is how I feel about MY body & it took me a damn long time to feel this way."

She also wrote that she has been candid with showing the hard times of her pregnancy.

"I have MANY times posted on my wall & in my stories about all the shitty parts of pregnancy and my struggles.

"I have never once said it's all sunshine rainbows and lollipops. I have chosen to be honest with you all about SO much so please don't accuse me of lying about my feelings towards myself or accusing me of making out pregnancy is amazing 100% of the time."

 

