Fitness brand to launch first regional site on North Coast

Award-winning architect Ferique Beach-Brown with Phil Goodwin at BodyMindLife yoga and pilates in Byron Bay at the new studios which are being renovated from a former Centrelink office.

Award-winning architect Ferique Beach-Brown with Phil Goodwin at BodyMindLife yoga and pilates in Byron Bay at the new studios which are being renovated from a former Centrelink office.

IT MAY still look like a construction site, but Byron’s newest yoga and pilates hub is coming together.

Skylights already illuminate the space that will be the entrance for the first BodyMindLife studio outside of the Sydney region.

Expected to open in March, the Byron St studio, with a rear-lane entry from Fletcher Lane, will transform 600sq m of space into a home of yoga, reformer pilates and more.

BodyMindLife founder Phil Goodwin said the studio would have a big focus on sustainability, with the fitness and wellbeing company looking to become carbon neutral in 2020.

Work is underway at the BodyMindLife studio which is expected to open in the coming months in Byron Bay.

He said the space would be about much more than working out.

“What we want is for people to … just feel comfortable when they come here,” Mr Goodwin said.

Regarded in Sydney as a place yoga instructors will go to train, Mr Goodwin said they pride themselves on having experienced teachers, all with five or more years of experience.

In the heart of Byron’s township and a short walk from the beach, he said the location was ideal too.

“We think this is going to be a really convenient place for locals to come.” he said.

“We’ve got good parking out the back as well.”

Mr Goodwin’s architect wife, Ferique Beach-Brown, is the brains behind the studio’s design.

She said visitors would be welcomed through a “beautiful courtyard” into the rear entrance, which will feature a juice bar and retail area.

The exterior walkway will be greened up with plants while rainwater will be captured for the greenery and bathrooms.

BodyMindLife founder Phil Goodwin and his wife, architect Ferique Beach-Brown, at the site of their next studio in Byron Bay.

“I design around sacred geometry and use a lot of Fibonacci sequences … to really create healing spaces,” Ms Beach-Brown said.

“I work within the parameters of the building, but as far as possible we really work on that kind of thing.

“It’s a subconscious thing; it really affects the body and the cellular structure in a really nice way so people come in and they just feel relaxed.”

She said they were sourcing building and fit-out materials with reduced air miles and their building contractor is a registered B-Corporation on account of its sustainable practices.

Renowned vinyasa yoga teacher Shiva Rea will be running teacher training courses and workshops at the studio once construction is complete.