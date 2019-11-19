Fisho shares where fish are biting in Tweed

FISHOS can expect to hook a mangrove jack in the Tweed River as the water temperature rises.

Addict Tackle co-owner Rodney Kahil shared some tips about what fish are biting and where.

Mr Kahil said Tweed bass were firing up and Jew fish and mulloway were moving in big numbers in the Tweed River.

But it was the prospect of mangrove jacks moving in that excited Mr Kahil.

“With the warmer water temperatures, mangrove jacks will start coming on to bite around bridges, pontoons and rock walls throughout the Tweed (River), all the way up to the upper reaches,” Mr Kahil said.

“They’ll (fishermen) be getting them on anything from surface, to deep diving lures, preferably up to 2m.

“Using lures, three to five inch soft plastics with a semi-fast retrieval works well.

“On bait, live herring or live poddy mullet, dead baits, strips of mullet or bonito, and normally on a two to four live bait hook, fishing hard into snags.”

Mr Kahil said plenty of whiting was being caught in Terranora Creek, with fishos using live yabbies’ and worms.

He said they were catching them on either a Bassday Sugapen or Atomic K9 Walker lure, ranging from 58mm to 95mm.

“There’s also plenty of flat head in Terranora Creek at the moment,” he said.

“Bait guys are getting them on prawns, mullet strips and live yabbies’.”

He said trevally, GTs, big eye and tea leaf trevally were “coming on thick” and were best caught during early mornings or late afternoon.

From Burleigh Beach to Byron Bay, Mr Kahil said whiting, bream, dart, tailor, and mulloway were starting to move into the gutters of the beaches.

For those who prefer to fish from a boat, Mr Kahil said from Palm Beach reef right down to Ballina, people were catching king fish and amber jack over 20kg.

“Spotted mackerel are starting to show up and there’s been plenty of snapper – 15, 24, 36s are still producing snapper.

“Yellow fin tuna and blue marlin for the off shore boys and we will start having black marlin and Spanish mackerel come on.”