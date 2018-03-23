FISHING TAILS: Oh dear, he has no rear!

CQ fisherman Evan Thompson with the no tail barramundi.

CQ fisherman Evan Thompson with the no tail barramundi.

WHEN someone says 'battered barramundi' you'd usually ask for side of chips.

This wasn't the case with Gracemere fisherman Evan Thompson though.

After reeling in his catch, Evan realised there was something fishy about this barramundi.

Upon closer inspection, Evan discovered the battered and odd looking fish in fact had no tail.

"I'm pretty surprised it even survived," Evan said.

CQ fisherman Evan Thompson with the no tail barramundi.

Yelling out to fishing buddy Michael Powell straight away, Evan said they both had never seen anything like this.

"There was no open wound," he said.

"So it either lost its tail and learnt to adapt, or was born like this."

In this story of survival of the 'fishest', this little Aussie battler defied nature as it used it's second soft fin and it's anal fin to swim in lieu of a tail.

Evan Thompson with what a Barramundi should look like.

Measuring in at 320mm, Evan guessed the barra was missing around 100-150mm in body size due to the lack of tail.

Tagged and released, the barramundi continues to "just keep swimming."