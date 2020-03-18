First the floods, now Woolies strict item limits

Today’s shelves bare as Woolworths announces shoppers can only buy two products at any one time.

FIRST it was the floods, now it’s Woolworths’ strict buying limits that have restricted what one couple can have in their pantry.

Landowners June and Bob Croton travel 700km along dirt roads in a round trip to Roma every three months to stock up on all the necessities.

Newly introduced limits on certain items at supermarkets has made it hard for the couple to do their shop.

“We’ve only just been able to get out of town after the floods and we come into Roma expecting to be able to get an order, which we sort of will, but we’ll have to make do for the rest,” Mr Croton said.

“Sometimes we’d even push it out until four months but that won’t be the case now.”

Today’s grocery shop was made a lot more difficult as the supermarket giant unveiled their strictest set of buying limits yet. They announced a two per customer, per transaction limit on nearly every packaged item instore as they try to slow down the demand amid COVID-19 concerns.

For June and Bob, they were only able to buy two products of almost all packaged good categories, regardless of the brand or variety.

“This is certainly an inconvenience for us,” Mr Croton said.

“We packed our trolley as usual, then became aware of the limits and had to go unpack it all.

“We aren’t getting a lot of items that we’d like to – it’s hard with milk particularly, we can’t just get an old cow and go milk her, can we?” Mr Croton joked.

Today’s policy excludes fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, deli items, bakery items, seafood, fresh milk, canned fish, drinks, yoghurt, wet dog and cat food, and Easter Chocolate.

“It’s a big day for us – with all the travel,” Mrs Croton said.

“Now we’ll have to come back earlier than three months that’s for sure.”

The couple usually spend upwards of $1000, not including meat however they said this shop won’t be close to that amount at all.

“Anyway it is what it is – the situation will get worse and you just gotta make do,” Mr Croton said.

“We are just lucky we are isolated from the virus – our nearest neighbours are 50km away and we don’t see them very often.

“That’s why we are here today, to quickly get in and out of the shops.”

The couple will have to do the long haul sooner than they hoped.