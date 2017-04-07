First sod turned for Ballina super school project

DEMOLITION: Work has begun on the demolition of the former Ballina High School which will make way for the new Ballina Coast High School.

DEMOLITION works have started at the old Ballina High School site in preparation for the development of the new, multi-million dollar super school.

Construction builders and temporary works sites were spotted at the grounds of the upcoming Ballina Coast High School for at least the past week.

The Department of Education reportedly provided itself approval to start initial demolition works.

This despite the project's public submissions still under review by the Department of Planning.

State Government infrastructure policy enables a public authority, such as the Department of Education, to obtain approvals to begin nessessary construction.

Ballina Shire Council town planner, Rod Willis spoke with the Department of Planning and Environment about the sudden nature of the works.

He was surprised the council wasn't notified by the public authority of the works.

"It would have been expected and appropriate that if the demolition was going to commence ... that Ballina (Shire) Council would have been consulted of the details," Mr Willis said.

He assured residents the contracted company for the works, GHD Brisbane is properly disposing of potentially hazardous waste such as asbestos.

The $40 million school is expected to be completed by 2019.

Southern Cross School is catering for the former Ballina High School cohorts over the next two years.