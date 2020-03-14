Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FRANCE: Andre Reynaud, 56, Manosque
FRANCE: Andre Reynaud, 56, Manosque
Health

Worker at dance school tests positive for coronavirus

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
14th Mar 2020 4:02 PM

There have been reports of the first case of coronavirus in Townsville.

At 1.35pm today Ann Roberts School of Dance confirmed their commercial and production manager Andre Reynaud had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home from a trip to France last Thursday afternoon.

Mr Reynaud has been in isolation since Friday.

Four teachers from the Ann Roberts School of Dance are now in self-isolation for the next two weeks after they came into contact with Mr Reynaud.

Queensland Health have advised they will provide an update at 4pm today.

More to come.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks queensland health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ferry return delayed

        Ferry return delayed

        News MOTORISTS will need to use the alternate route of the Pacific Highway and River Drive, Wardell.

        ‘Great regret’: SCU postpones graduation ceremony

        premium_icon ‘Great regret’: SCU postpones graduation ceremony

        News 'We recognise the inconvenience it will inevitably cause'

        How your $750 can keep local businesses open

        premium_icon How your $750 can keep local businesses open

        News Business owner pleads with the community to make ‘conscious choices’

        Jazz party promises a band the size of a galaxy

        Jazz party promises a band the size of a galaxy

        News GALAXY Jazz Band is preparing for a big show at a Northern Rivers Club later this...