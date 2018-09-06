First photos of Marvel’s new superhero

The future is female ... Marvel reveals first photo of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.

MARVEL has revealed the first proper look at Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.

The comic book and movie powerhouse has released 10 pictures to EW in the US, which includes glimpses of Larson as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's strongest superhero, Jude Law as her mentor Mar-Vell, Ben Mendelsohn as the villainous Talos and a two-eyed, de-aged Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

The EW cover features Larson in full Captain Marvel costume - her starred symbol will be familiar to fans of the MCU, it was flashed up in the Avengers: Infinity War post-credits scene on Fury's pager device.

The images reveal two Captain Marvel uniforms - the green, black and silver regalia of the intergalactic Starforce and the red, blue and gold Captain Marvel get-up comic fans are more used to.

An earlier photo of Larson in costume from the Captain Marvel set was released a few months ago featured only the green, black and silver costume.

Keen-eyed observers will also recognise Djimon Hounsou among the Starfleet crew as Korath and Lee Pace as Ronan the Accuser - both have previously appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy.

The reveal of Mendelsohn's Talos in both full Skrull make-up and in his human disguise is significant. Skrulls are a formidable enemy shapeshifting alien race in the Marvel comics and this is the first time they have popped up in the MCU.

EW cover with Captain Marvel

The film will be an origin story of sorts for Carol Danvers, a human air force pilot who is imbued with alien powers after a freak accident.

Captain Marvel is the first solo female superhero lead in the MCU, something that's taken 21 movies and over a decade to achieve. Its co-director, Anna Boden, is also the first woman (alongside directing partner Ryan Fleck) to helm a MCU movie.

The movie is set in the 1990s - referenced clearly through Carol Danvers' Nine Inch Nails T-shirt in one photo - and is the first prequel in the MCU. But the events of this film will tie into the Avengers sequel set to be released in May next year.

Captain Marvel is set to be released on March 7, 2019.

