WILL BE MISSED: Alison Iszlaub (left) and Jill Copeland admiring the artwork on display at the Wondai Art Gallery in 2012.
Community

'First lady of Wondai' passes away

Claudia Williams
by
20th Nov 2018 3:20 PM | Updated: 5:32 PM

MUCH-loved member of the Wondai community, Alison Iszlaub, has passed away at 82 years old.

The wife of former Wondai mayor, the late Percy Iszlaub, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 14.

She will be remembered as "a fun-loving lady who will be greatly missed."

She will always be remembered by her children Leigh and Jane, her grandchildren Harry, Wilson and Eliza and her brother Graham Munro.

Her friends and family will celebrate her life at St Mary's Anglican Church on Thursday, November 22.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wondai Regional Art Gallery will be considered with envelopes provided at the service.

South Burnett

