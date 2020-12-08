‘Fireworks’ forecast for MAFS All-Stars

Former reality TV contestants jetted into Sydney Airport on Monday to begin filming Married at First Sight.

Tracey Jewel, who is pregnant, flew in from Perth while former cheating bride Jessika Power is also expected to jet in.

The pair will join several others including Cyrell Paule as they begin filming for an all-stars TV special on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"There will be lots of fireworks," a source told Confidential.

"I don't know how Channel 9 managed to get them all in the same room, Jessika and Cyrell hate each other's guts. Expect drama."

Jessika Power is set to return to MAFS. https://www.instagram.com/p/B6Hy8Pdn1Cm/ Dated DECEMBER 16, 2019

Tracey Jewel is set to return to MAFS

It's understood that a new season of MAFS with brand new singles has already wrapped filming and will air early next year.

Production was previously delayed due to the global health crisis but eventually got the green light under social distancing guidelines.

Nine head of content, production and development Adrian Swift, previously said there would be "fundamental" changes to the upcoming season.

Experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling will return, however Trisha Stratford has been replaced by sexologist Alessandra Rampolla.

What began as an experiment to help singles find love five years ago has become a cesspool in recent years, prompting complaints to media watchdog The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA).

The controversial themes have raised concerns ranging from classification to the welfare of contestants.

Cyrell Paule will also make an appearance and an insider told Confidential that viewers can expect “drama” because she’s at odds with Jessika Power.

Earlier this year, contestant Poppy Jennings told Confidential that she was exploring legal options against Channel 9 after the broadcaster and production company Endemol Shine allegedly ignored her feelings about feeling uncomfortable around her on-screen 'husband' Luke Eglin and then gave her the villain edit.

Another disturbing scene saw groom David Cannon use his "wife" Hayley Vernon's toothbrush to scoop excrement from a toilet bowl.

Power infamously cheated on groom Mick Gould. Supplied by Channel 9.

The influencer had an affair with another groom, Dan Webb, Photo: Instagram

Mental health has been a growing concern among past contestants, with Jewel previously revealing she struggles with post-traumatic stress and anxiety disorder.

Natasha Spencer, who appeared on the latest season, was rushed to hospital ahead of the reunion due to self-harm fears.

Spencer said vicious trolling led to her hospitalisation, which caused crippling anxiety after she endured a topless video leak and a cheating scandal allegedly involving her former TV "husband" Mikey Pembroke and another bride Stacey Hampton.

Lifeline 13 11 14.

Originally published as 'Fireworks' forecast for MAFS All-Stars