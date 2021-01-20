Fireworks and 100 laps for Australia Day double-header

FAST FORM: Jacob Jolley is one of the form drivers of the season who will contest the annual 100-lap Australian Wingless Sprintcar Grand Prix at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway this weekend. Photo: Tony Powell.

FAST FORM: Jacob Jolley is one of the form drivers of the season who will contest the annual 100-lap Australian Wingless Sprintcar Grand Prix at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway this weekend. Photo: Tony Powell.

Racing fans will be cheering on their favourite drivers in the annual 100-lap Australian Wingless Sprintcar Grand Prix race this weekend.

Renown as the season's toughest and most gruelling race, the century-lapper is one of the highlights of the double-header Saturday and Sunday night (January 23-24) at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

The annual 100-lap race will be decided when it is contested January 24, following preliminary qualifying heats and feature race the previous night - and promoter David Lander is expecting fireworks in more ways than one.

Sprint cars have very high power-to-weight ratios, making the racing tremendously exciting.

Lander said the racing is part of Lismore's Australia Day celebration and patrons will be treated to a massive fireworks spectacular on the Sunday night.

"This is a tough race for both car and driver and weather conditions always play a part as the latter half of the race is something of an endurance test," Lander said.

"Most of the drivers take it carefully until the last quarter of the event and we've seen in past years it then becomes a 25 lap sprint to the chequered flag."

Lander said another highlight will be watching the future champions of Australian racing during the Northern Rivers Junior Sedan Championship which is always fast and exciting.

There also will be events for AMCA Sedans, Production Sedans, National Four Cylinder Sedans and Street Stocks.

As tyre wear can impact in the ultimate endurance test, Lismore track curator Tony Powell is working to ensure drivers have best possible track surface for the long distance race.

Powell's daily circuit routine includes grading, watering and preparing the surface to ensure the clay/dirt compound holds up throughout the event.

Gates open at 4pm on both days and racing commences at 5:30pm. For more information log on to www.lismorespeedway.com.au or call the Lismore Speedway office (66212733) during business hours.