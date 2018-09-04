FIREFIGHTERS: 'It would have kept getting bigger and bigger'

Warwick Fire Station officer Dennis Burton said the chimney fire could have ended in disaster if it weren't for swift action from firefighters and residents.

Warwick Fire Station officer Dennis Burton said the chimney fire could have ended in disaster if it weren't for swift action from firefighters and residents. Marian Faa

A FIRE in a home on Warner St could have ended in catastrophe if firefighters hadn't acted quickly to extinguish a chimney that was glowing red with combustible material this afternoon.

Two fire crews from Warwick rushed to the home where occupants had fled for safety on the footpath around 5:30pm.

Station officer Dennis Burton said the fire could have been a 'potential disaster'.

"Look if they had have lit that fire and went out it would have kept getting bigger and bigger and then caught the roof space alight," he said.

The blaze started when the family lit their wood fire for the first time in a couple of weeks.

When they noticed the chimney glowing red and burning internally, they called 000 and evacuated the house.

Firefighters climbed into the roof and extinguished the flames using water and steam from both ends of the chimney.

They assessed the roof space for any internal damage with thermal imaging cameras and deemed the house to be safe.

"It is however a timely reminder for all residents who use wood heating to clean chimneys on a regular basis," Mr Burton said.

The fire was caused by creosote, a build up of flammable soot residue.

"It is a regular occurrence one Warwick due to the nature of the temperature in winter and people using wood fires," Mr Burton said.