EMERGENCY ALERT: Fire burning through pine plantations

WHAT WE KNOW:

Myall Creek Road, Bora Ridge fire: EMERGENCY, out of control. The fire is expected to impact on the areas of Bungawalbin, New Italy and The Gap.

Mt Nardi fire: Advice, being controlled, impacting areas around Terania Creek, Tuntable Ck, Tuntable Falls, Huonbrook, Federal.

Wardell fire: Advice level, under control.

Border Trail, Woodenbong: Advice, remains out of control.

Summerland Way closed between Mt Lindesay and Qld border

Bungawalbin/Whiporie Rd is closed due to fire, between Moonem/New Italy Rd and the Summerland Way

Smoke impacting visibilty on the Summerland Way at Myrtle Ck, and the Pacific Highway at New Italy.

Summerland Way Casino to Grafton between Ellengowan Rd and Clarence Way is closed in both directions.

Important contact information during the bushfires:

Call 000 in an emergency

People in affected areas should register online with Register Find Reunite.

Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For general information and assistance call the Public Information Inquiry Centre on 1800 227 228.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to the RFS website for update.

Listen to your local radio stations, especially the ABC, and monitor the NSW Police Facebook site.

UPDATE 3.05pm: THE fire at Myall Ck Rd, Bora Ridge has been elevated to emergency level.

Fire activity has increased due to hot and dry conditions.

The bush fire is burning in a large area between Bora Ridge in the north, Tabbimoble and the Pacific Highway to the east, Whiporie and Jacky Bulbin Flat in the south, and the Myrtle Creek area to the west. The fire has burnt approximately 34,000 hectares.

The fire is spreading towards the areas of Whiporie, Camira, Tullymorgan and Jacky Bulbin Flat.

Summerland Way is closed in both directions. Check www.livetraffic.com for road information.

The Pacific Highway is open but may close at short notice due to smoke or fire.

Firefighters and aircraft are working to slow the spread of the fire and protect properties where it is safe to do so.

Advice

If you are in the area of Whiporie, Camira, Tullymorgan or Jacky Bulbin Flat, seek shelter as the fire front approaches. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If you are in the areas of Bungawalbin, Gibberagee, Whiporie or Myrtle Creek, monitor conditions. Know what you will do if the fire threatens.

If you are in an area that has already been affected by fire, there may be small areas of active fire burning for some time. Be aware of the dangers of trees and branches falling.

UPDATE 1pm: THE Myall Creek, Bora Ridge Fire remains uncontrolled and has tripled in size since the weekend to

over 34,000 hectares.

On Wednesday, the fire grew in the Whiporie and Camira Creek area, crossing the Summerland Way and forcing the closure of a number of roads. Fire fighters have been busy actively defending properties in the area and strengthening containment lines in this area.



A Very High Fire Danger rating is forecast for today with stronger north easterly winds pushing the fire in a southerly and westerly direction.



Residents of Tullymorgan- Jackybulbin Road, Whiporie, Camira Creek, Summerland Way and Old Tenterfield Road need to remain vigilant and have their Bushfire Survival Plan in place and be ready to act.



Travel with care as roads may be closed at short notice and smoke will continue to affect visibility in the area. Old Tenterfield Rd and Summerland Way (north of Grafton and South of Casino) remain closed to traffic.



Over the next few days, there may be increased fire fighting activities to the west of the Pacific Highway between New Italy and Tullymorgan, so be aware that the fire will continue to disrupt major routes, including the Pacific Highway.



Advice

For areas around Tullymorgan-Jackybulbin Road, Whiporie, Camira Creek, Summerland Way and Old

Tenterfield Road:

Put your Bush Fire Survival Plan into action, stay alert for changing conditions and prepare for

fire in your area.

If your plan is to leave, leave early and don't wait for a warning

Watch out for burning embers, which may start spot fires ahead of the main fire front.

While firefighters are working in the area do not expect a fire truck on your property.



For other areas:

Keep informed, watch out for changing conditions and check your Bush Fire Survival Plan. If you don't have a plan, decide now what you will do.



Information

Stay up to date on bush fires in your area

Check the NSW RFS website www.rfs.nsw.gov.au

Call the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

Check official messaging on NSW RFS Northern Rivers Zone Facebook page

For information on road conditions or closures, please call the NSW RTA on 131 700 or check www.rta.nsw.gov.au.

UPDATE 11.48am: ROAD closures remain in place across NSW due to bushfires.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution, allow extra time and follow directions of traffic crews.

Other road closures remain in place due to bushfires including:

• Whiporie and Bungawalbin - Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road is closed

• Casino to Mountain View near Grafton - Summerland Way is closed

• Colo to Milbrodale - Putty Road is closed

• St Albans to Webbs Creek - St Albans Road is closed

• Webbs Creek to Leets Vale - Bicentenary Road is closed

• Walcha to Yarras - the Oxley Highway is closed

• Ebor to Wollomombi - Waterfall Way is closed

• Ebor to Aberfoyle - Guyra Road is closed

• Buccarumbi to Newton Boyd - Old Glen Innes Road is closed

• Clouds Creek to Coutts Crossing - Armidale Road is closed

• Nowendoc to Knorrit Flat - Nowendoc Road is closed

• Comboyne to Killabakh - Comboyne Road/Wingham Road is closed

• Comboyne to Upper Lansdowne - Koppin Yarratt Road is closed

• Telegraph Point - Red Hill Road is closed

• Lower Creek to Bellbrook - Kempsey Road / Armidale Road is closed

• Upper Fine Flower to Baryulgil - Clarence Way is closed

• Grevillia to Rathdowney (across the Queensland border) - Summerland Way and Mount Lindesay Highway are closed

Thunderbolts Way is open between Nowendoc and Rookhurst under reduced speed limits and traffic control in sections where tree-trimming and repairs are taking place,

Motorists are reminded that conditions can change quickly. Motorists should follow directions of emergency services and traffic crews.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW app or call 132 701.

UPDATE 9.15am: THE NSW Rural Fire Service has warned smokey conditions today could affect health.



"Very smokey conditions once again across large parts of NSW today.



"The smoke is coming from around 50 bush fires that are still burning, mainly in the state's north and in the Hawkesbury area. Take precautions if you're easily affected by smoke."

ORIGINAL STORY: NSW Rural Fire Service have warned the dire fire situation on the Northern Rivers isn't going to change anytime soon, and people need to be prepared for the long haul.

There is a significant number of fires in the Far North Coast area, most of which remain uncontrolled. Some include the Myall Creek Bora Creek Fire, Border Trail Woodenbong Fire, Mt Nardi Park and Busbys Flat Fire.

NSW RFS warned the situation is constantly changing, and it is important that people in the area keep informed, watch out for the unexpected and be ready to act to keep yourselves safe.

"With no significant rainfall predicted, these fires will continue to burn in the landscape for weeks, if not months," a NSW RFS spokesman said.

"The prolonged drought means this situation is the same for many areas across NSW.

"Some communities have been dealing with this situation for over two months, with all members of the community impacted in some way, some more so than others.

"Although everyone is weary of the ups and downs of the fire threat, it is not a time to be complacent."

Over the next few days, the conditions are expected to deteriorate. People in the Far North Coast area need to keep themselves informed of current fire conditions and make a plan of what they will do if they are threatened by fire.

KNOW WHAT TO DO

 Be ready to act, the direction of fire and conditions are continuously changing. Prepare for a fire in your area

 Watch out for burning embers. Spot fires can start ahead of the main fire front.

 While firefighters are working in the area do not expect a fire truck on your property.

 Check your Bush Fire Survival Plan. If you don't have a plan, decide now what you will do.

 Leaving early is the safest option. Do not wait for a warning.

 Travel with care as roads may become smoke affected or close at short notice.

 Be aware of burning logs and falling trees that continue to pose a significant hazard.

STAY UP TO DATE

Bush fire information

 Check the NSW RFS website www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or follow NSW RFS on Facebook

 Listen to your local ABC radio station on 94.5 AM

 Call the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

Road conditions and road closures