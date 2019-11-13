Menu
The Binna Burra Lodge was destroyed in the fire. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Environment

Fire started by teens with a ciggie

13th Nov 2019 2:13 PM

A DISCARDED cigarette but was likely the cause of a devastating bushfire that destroyed 11 homes and a historic lodge on the Gold Coast.

Police said two local teenagers, aged 17 and 19, had been questioned about the incident but they determined the blaze in September was accidental.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said as a result the teens wouldn't be prosecuted.

Police released more details after a backlash from locals. Police were keeping information under wraps over fears those responsible would be vilified.

The community has so far respected the police decision.

 

Police won’t release details of the teens behind the fire Picture: Nigel Hallett
The fire destroyed the township's historic Binna Burra Lodge when it tore through the Gold Coast hinterland in mid-September.

Owners have vowed to rebuild it.

Fires apply in Queensland for people caught throwing cigarette butts.

Offenders can be hit with a $533 fine for throwing them on to dry grass in high fire danger conditions.

