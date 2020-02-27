Menu
NSW RFS is winding back fire permits in the Northern Rivers.
Fire permits no longer needed on Far North Coast

Aisling Brennan
27th Feb 2020 3:30 PM
THE NSW Rural Fire Service will declare an early end to the statutory Bush Fire Danger Period (BFDP) in the Northern Rivers and Far North Coast regions, due to recent sustained rainfall.

From Sunday, March 1, fire permits will no longer be required for the Ballina, Byron, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed Local Government Areas.

A NSW RFS spokesman said while the statutory BFDP was schedule to end on March 31, a decision had been made in consultation with local authorities and stakeholders, to end the season at the end of February due to mild weather.

“Even though a fire permit is no longer required, residents must still notify their neighbours and call the Burn Notification Line at least 24 hours before burning,” a the spokesman said.

“Before lighting up, people should also check with their local Fire Control Centre whether they need a Bush Fire Hazard Reduction Certificate, and have sufficient equipment on hand to control and contain the fire to their property.

“Despite these milder conditions, there is always the potential for fires to threaten life, property and the environment, if they are not managed correctly.”

For further information, residents of Kyogle, Lismore and Richmond Valley Shires can contact the Northern Rivers Fire Control Centre on (02) 6663 0000, and residents of Ballina, Byron and Tweed Shires can contact the Far North Coast Fire Control Centre on (02) 6671 5500.

bushfire season far north coast bushfire fire permits northern rivers bushfires nsw rfs
Lismore Northern Star

