Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ballina Shire Council expects to ramp up its swimming pool inspection program.
Ballina Shire Council expects to ramp up its swimming pool inspection program.
News

Fines, warnings for Ballina Shire homeowners with pools

Rebecca Lollback
20th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of homeowners in the Ballina Shire have been contacted by the council over problems with their swimming pools.

According to the council’s compliance report, which is on the agenda for this week’s ordinary meeting, 132 breach notices for swimming pool fencing were issued in the 2019-20 financial year.

Another 340 ‘show cause’ notices were issued for new swimming pools for issues such as unregistered swimming pool, no final occupation inspection, no development consent for installation of swimming pool and other matters.

It comes as the council expects to increase in the number of premises that will be subjected to mandatory swimming pool inspections and essential services requirements when new short term holiday accommodation provisions, established by the state government, come into effect.

“If the changes are implemented as currently expected, this will likely increase service demands on council and may create concern amongst property owners due to costs involved in inspections and achieving compliance with legislation, particularly as the implications relating to pools and fire safety are not likely well understood by short term holiday

accommodation providers,” the council report states.

In 2019-20, council officers inspected 235 swimming pool barriers as part of the regular compliance inspection and certification program.

In addition to the inspection program, a key focus during 2019/20 was continuing to identify properties to be included in the council’s Swimming Pools Register.

“It is estimated that there are in excess of 4200 private swimming pools within Ballina Shire,” the report states.

“Council and the NSW State Government have engaged in a lengthy, ongoing media campaign to advise landowners of the legal requirements to register their swimming pool on the State Swimming Pools Register.

“Overall, most property owners are responsive to addressing required improvements to swimming pool barriers where issues are identified by council inspections.”

Key program outcomes

228 swimming pools added to the register for the 2017/18 financial year

1028 swimming pools added in 2018/19

794 swimming pools added in 2019/20

There are 2846 swimming pools identified in the Swimming Pools Register in total.

ballina shire council northern rivers development swimming pool
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fate of Iconic Alstonville tree revealed

        premium_icon Fate of Iconic Alstonville tree revealed

        News A SHOCK decision has been made on the future of this huge Norfolk Island pine tree.

        11 top stories making news last week

        premium_icon 11 top stories making news last week

        News A NEW COVID-19 case, a search for a missing woman, court cases and a return to...

        Emergency teams on standby: Wild swell, strong wind expected

        premium_icon Emergency teams on standby: Wild swell, strong wind expected

        News Hazardous weather conditions are forecast to impact the coast

        REVEALED: $1.3m plan for dredging of Shaws Bay

        premium_icon REVEALED: $1.3m plan for dredging of Shaws Bay

        News A LOT of work is under way to improve the health of this popular Ballina swimming...