Aaron Finch calls for a new helmet after being struck while fielding in close.
Cricket

Finch subbed out of Shield game with concussion

by Russell Gould
30th Nov 2019 2:45 PM

VICTORIAN batsman Aaron Finch has been subbed out of the Sheffield Shield clash with NSW at the MCG after suffering delayed-concussion effects.

The batsman was struck on the helmet while fielding at short-leg during the opening session on Saturday.

NSW tailender Steve O'Keefe flicked a James Pattinson delivery straight into Finch's helmet and although the Victorian continued to field after being spoken to by medical staff, he failed a secondary concussion assessment during the lunch break.

Finch also reported some further symptoms, leading Cricket Victoria director Trevor James to rule him out.

Finch, who has remained at the MCG and been replaced by Travis Dean, will be monitored further before any decision is made on when he can play again.

Aaron Finch (centre) suffered the concussion while fielding in close. Picture: Getty
Dean was in the middle of batting for his club side, Footscray, against Essendon at Windy Hill and had to retire, on 22, and drive to the MCG to get ready to bat.

Victoria's next Sheffield Shield clash against Western Australia begins at the MCG next Friday.

