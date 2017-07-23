Financial scandal destroys alternative community

A SECRETIVE colony for people who wanted to live off the grid in "earthships" has collapsed, leaving a community divided.
Some out-of-pocket investors have been critical of the community's founders but others remain supportive, threatening The Sunday Mail with a class action should the paper publish an article, the Courier Mail reports.
The Sunday Mail can reveal what was meant to be a dream Utopia in the forested foothills just over the Queensland-NSW border has turned into a nightmare.
Villagers paid up to $160,000 each to be part of Bhula Bhula but have now split into squabbling factions as they try to protect or recover their investment.
