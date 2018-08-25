Finals-bound Cats cruise to a triple-figure win over Suns

Geelong's Gary Ablett gets his kick away as the Suns' Alex Sexton closes in.

Geelong's Gary Ablett gets his kick away as the Suns' Alex Sexton closes in. JULIAN SMITH

GEELONG will power into the AFL finals on the back of successive triple-figure victories after thumping Gold Coast by 102 points at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.

With former Suns skipper Gary Ablett among the home side's best players, the Cats strolled to a 22.10 (142) to 5.10 (40) victory.

They will improve one spot to seventh on the ladder should GWS beat Melbourne on Sunday.

The Cats could hardly have had a more stress-free run-in to their 11th AFL finals campaign in the space of 12 years, with Saturday's demolition job on the Suns coming seven days after a 133-point annihilation of Fremantle at the same venue.

The match briefly looked to have got off in the worst possible manner for Geelong with teammates Lachie Henderson and Jake Kolodjashnij involved in a heavy accidental collision in the opening minute.

Kolodjashnij went off to have several stitches on a cut above his left eye before returning to the action.

Henderson was also forced from the ground during the third quarter after a heavy clash of heads with Suns forward Aaron Young.

Cats midfielder Cam Guthrie spent most of the final term on the bench nursing a corked thigh.

Geelong led by 17 points at quarter-time before upping the intensity to extend the advantage to 60 points at the long break.

It continued to be largely one-way traffic in the second half, with Patrick Dangerfield booting all of his game-high four goals in the third and fourth quarters.

The Cats also got great returns from skipper Joel Selwood (28 possessions) and first-year sensation Tim Kelly (23 possessions and three goals).

Tom Hawkins came into the match with an outside chance of clinching a first Coleman Medal, but his challenge petered out as he could manage only two goals as the Cats shared the spoils up forward with 12 individual goalkickers.

With Port Adelaide coming up well short at home to Essendon on Friday night, the Cats were guaranteed a spot in the finals regardless of the result of Saturday's match.

After starting the season brightly, second-bottom Gold Coast's only win in their last 17 games was against Sydney in round 18.