FINALLY! Stan confirms local shooting for new TV series

THE actors were here last week, locals were engaged as extras and in other jobs, and trucks marked with the Stan logo were sitting along the coastline, but it was only today that online platform Stan officially confirmed its new project: Eden.

The eight-part drama was commission as a Stan Original series said to "lay bare the dark and secret lives of a raft of characters in a place that looks very much like paradise," a statement from producers said.

"Inspired by the iconic beauty of the town of Byron Bay, the series is currently shooting in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales with major production investment from Screen Australia," it added.

The project completed production work at a number of location within the Ballina and Byron Shire last week.

The cast is a mix of well-known and loved Aussie actors plus a myriad of well-rounded and popular young Australian stars.

Actors Sophie Wilde and BeBe Bettencourt, alongside Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash), Cody Fern (American Horror Story), Cassandra Sorrell (The Ugliest Duckling), Claude Jabbour (Stateless), Alexandria Steffensen (Happy Feet), Christopher James Baker (Ozark) and Samuel Johnson (Molly) are part of Eden's cast.

The project gathered quite a lot of support behind the work by producers Every Cloud Productions (Northern Rivers resident Deb Cox and Melbourne's Fiona Eagger), responsible for Miss Fisher's Murder Mystery, and other series filmed here such as Deadlock, Gods of Wheat Street.

Also involved is Balloon Entertainment, headed by Bryan Elsley, the creator of cult UK series Skins.

All that is known about the story - an original idea by Deb Cox - is that it explores "the unseen lives of a collective of locals after the disappearance of a young woman".

Ms Cox was happy to be working with Stan once again.

"It's been wonderful working with Stan to build on our long-term experience of drawing stories from the region and to revisit our previous creative collaboration with Bryan Elsley (with whom she collaborated in Deadlock)," she said.

"Introducing Vanessa's (Gazy, head writer) fearless storytelling to that mix has created a series dramatically unlike any other previously seen on Australian television."

Mr Elsley was also elated to discover Australia's "terrific writing talent" he said.

"Our all-female writing team, led by Vanessa Gazy, have brought fresh and distinctive voices. Combining their talents with a knockout cast will make for exhilarating television."

The project attracted investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW, plus support from global distribution partner All3media International.