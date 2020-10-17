Finalists announced in $10,000 portrait prize

FROM more than 220 entries, 68 artists have been chosen as finalists of the 2020 Hurford Hardwood Portrait Prize.

Lismore Regional Gallery announced the finalists, saying they illustrate the diverse ways in which the human form can be captured.

Warrior Woman (Karla Dickens). 2019. Acrylic on handmade paper.

The award was open to all media, meaning that painting, drawing, video, photography and ceramic works will all be on display when the show opens to the public on November 7.

The winner of the $10,000 award will be announced, online, on Friday November 6 by judge Abdul Abdullah, who was a finalist in the 2020 Archibald Prize.

The announcement said: “Artists included in the finalist list come from all states of Australia, and the Northern Rivers, with its healthy creative spirit representing 40 per cent of the artists on display”.

Subjects include a range of known people such as Uncle Jack Charles, artist Guy Maestri, political scientist and biographer Professor Jenny Hocking, classical pianist Simon Tedeschi, film maker Kriv Stenders and musician Warren Ellis.

Portrait of Julian Louis, Het licht achter de schermen (The light behind the stage) (Julian Louis). 2020. Oil on canvas

Locally, there are a large number of sitters known among the wider community featured including Bundjalung cultural worker Rhoda Roberts, drag performer Maude Boate (Michael Gates), NORPA Artistic Director Julian Louis, visual artist Karla Dickens and the late Aunty Dorrie Gordon.

Vera (Vera Wasowski). 2019. Oil on canvas.

The gallery said there were a lot of self-portraits this year.

Lismore Regional Gallery Director, Brett Adlington, said: ‘It is unsurprising, that in this most challenging of years, many works offer intimate glimpses into the domestic space. Some of these are self-portraits, while others are of partners. The unifying factor is a sense of the artist looking inward into a safe space.’

Self Portrait (Shirley Gibson). 2020. Embroidery.

The 2020 Hurford Hardwood Portrait Prize is supported by Northern Rivers-based company Hurford Hardwood and continues until Sunday January 31.

Audiences will have their chance to have their say in the Peoples Choice Award, with the winning artist receiving $1000 from the Friends of Lismore Regional Gallery.

Finalists for 2020:

Denise Alison

Louise Allerton

Ann Arora

Marjan Bakhtiarikish

Konrad Bock

Renè Bolten

Karen Jane Borger

Jacob Boylan

Amanda Bromfield

Filippa Buttitta

Foong-Yue Cheah

Molly Darvall

Michelle Dawson

Janine Dello

Peter Derrett OAM

Dawn Duncan-Smith

Facing Australia (Raimond De Weerdt and Karen Donnelly)

Kathryn Fenton

Rikki Fisher

Miriam Fraser,

Todd Fuller

Shirley Gibson

Anna Glynn

Amala Groom

Michèle Heibel

Hilary Herrmann

Martyn Hodge

Nicole Kelly

Sadami Konchi

Elena Larkin

Susan Ma

Ali Marshall

Samuel Massey

Shannon McCulloch

Genevieve Memory

Zilpha Menghetti,

Libby Moore,

Anh Nguyen

Antoinette O’Brien

Arion Ocean

Jessica O’Connor

Miriam O’Grady

Travis Paterson

Ana Pollak

Jamie Preisz

Marian Quigley

Caitlin Reilly

Gwen Robson

Matthew Sansom

Lynn Savery

Loribelle Spirovski

Fleur Stevenson

Lisa Stonham

Robyn Sweaney

Joe Swepson

Fiona Taylor

Lenny Thurgate

Seabastion Toast

Datsun Tran

Edward Trost

Melanie Valentine

Asher Veling

Jacklyn Wagner

Rudiger Wasser

Harry Westera

Edwin Wilson

Caroline Zilinsky

Michelle Zuccolo.