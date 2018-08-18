New tragic twist in Whitney and daughter’s deaths

THE friend who discovered Whitney Houston's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown in her bathtub has died of an apparent drug overdose.

Max Lomas was discovered unconscious in a friend's bathroom with a syringe near his body after his pal grew concerned when he didn't come out for a long time, TMZ reported Friday. Lomas was reportedly rushed to a nearby Mississippi hospital, where he later passed away.

Lomas was the one who pulled Brown out of the bathtub and administered CPR with her partner, Nick Gordon, until help arrived.

Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina in 2011. Within four years the mother and daughter would both be dead. Picture: AP

No charges were ever filed against Lomas, though Brown's family won a $36 million wrongful death civil suit against Gordon for her death.

Brown was in a coma for six months before dying in hospice care at age 22 on July 26, 2015

On February 11, 2012, her mother Whitney Houston was found dead in her guest room at the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills, California. The coroner's report showed that she had accidentally drowned in the bathtub, with heart disease and cocaine use as contributing factors.

This story originally appeared on Page Six and is republished here with permission.