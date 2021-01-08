Final green light given for $800,000 preschool revamp

A major renovation has taken place at Byron Bay Preschool's Suffolk Park branch.

A Byron preschool has received the final approval to use a renovated space.

The Coogera Centre branch of Byron Bay Preschool, located in Suffolk Park and owned by Byron Shire Council, was subject to a development application for more than $800,000 worth of works.

This DA was approved in October, 2019 and a construction certificate was issued for the upgrade last June.

The DA approval gave the facility permission to increase the enrolment capacity from 25 to 50 children, with space for three extra staff members.

Tree removal, four extra carparking spaces and a new covered walkway were included in the proposal, which saw the floor area of the facility increase by about 190 sqm.

"The floor plan will include an open playroom, storage areas, kitchen, interview room and multipurpose room," town planners said in a report earlier prepared for the application.

An occupation certificate was issued for the renovation on January 5.

The preschool is located on Bottlebrush Crescent and Coogera Circuit.

The original development, also involving health rooms and associated carparking, was approved by the council back in November, 2008.