Surfers at Flat Rock Beach Ballina Photograph : Jason O'Brien
News

Filming to close carpark at popular beach carpark

Cathy Adams
16th Oct 2020 12:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN EAST Ballina carpark will be closed for filming on Monday afternoon.

Ballina Shire Council said vehicle and pedestrian access at Flat Rock beach carpark will be restricted for filming purposes on Monday October 19, from 12pm – 4pm.

This temporary closure for filming is approved by the Local Traffic Committee under the conditions of a Traffic Control Plan and as required by the NSW Filming Protocol 2009.

The council encourages members of the community to avoid the film location to enable access for residents and the film crew.myroadinfo.com.au

Traffic detours will be in place. For updates on road closures visit myroadinfo.com.au or telephone Ballina Shire Council on 1300 864 444.

east ballina film crew flat rock northern rivers council
Lismore Northern Star

