Filby’s Motors celebrates 55 years

Robert Filby picks up the award for 55-years at the Toyota Dealer of the Year Awards. Left to right: Event hostess, Jing Tadeo (Northern Australia Region Toyota Manager), Robert Filby, Rove McManus (event host) and Jonathan Lathleiff (Qld regional manager).

Robert Filby picks up the award for 55-years at the Toyota Dealer of the Year Awards. Left to right: Event hostess, Jing Tadeo (Northern Australia Region Toyota Manager), Robert Filby, Rove McManus (event host) and Jonathan Lathleiff (Qld regional manager).

A Proserpine business has been recognised for serving the local community for more than half-a-century.

Filby’s Motors was presented with the Toyota Longevity Award for 55 Years, at a glittering ceremony, at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, on Saturday, March 7.

Dealer principal Robert Filby and technical adviser Kerrod Sinclair picked up the award at the event, hosted by TV personality Rove McManus and attended by some of Toyota Australia’s top management.

Through three generations of the Filby family, Filby’s Motors has served the Whitsundays, providing excellent customer service and supporting the local community.

As a family-owned, local business, Filby’s Motors has strived to give back to the local community that supports them, through sponsorship, events, and donations.

“I am proud to be part of a family whose name is synonymous with a quality, local family business for such a long time in the region,” Robert Filby said.

“I was seven when my parents started Filby’s Motors, and since then it has simply been a way of life for my parents, myself and my brothers and sisters.

“Now, the third generation - my daughters and nephew - are running, and working in, the business, and servicing the Whitsundays.

“That the local community has supported our business for so long, shows that they appreciate the way we do business – and the Filby family truly appreciates this local support and patronage in return.”

Currently, six members of the Filby clan are employed in the business, with Robert Filby serving as dealer principal and brother Brian Filby as parts & accessories manager. Their sister Judy Filby-Cavacas is parts interpreter.

Robert’s daughters, Rebecca Altmann and Melissa McGoldrick are financial controller and service manager respectively, and Brian’s son Hayden Filby is an apprentice technician.

The dealership has come a long way since it was first established by founder Robert (Bob) Filby Snr, in 1964.

In 1951, Bob Filby gave up his sugar farming life and bought an existing business, a general carrying and bus service. He began trading under the name of Filby’s Coaches and General Carrying, serving Proserpine and the Whitsundays.

In 1955, Bob married Thelma Abell and they continued with their businesses, which by then included the Shell Agency, John Deere Tractors, Chesney Caravans and CIG Franchise, now trading under the name of R.H.H. & T.A. Filby, together with Filby’s Coaches.

The company continued to grow for several years and, in October 1964, Bob and Thelma took on the Toyota commercial franchise – the first of several - and Filby’s Motors was born.

As Filby’s Motors grew, so did the Filby family, with the arrival of children Robert, Judy, Karen and Brian, who would all join the dealership as they grew older.

Robert and Brian have now been with the dealership for more than 35 years, having taken on the dealership themselves, with their wives, after the passing of their parents.

Filby’s Motors expanded into Bowen, on December 15, 1997.

Meanwhile, in Proserpine, the dealership has been completely demolished, and is being rebuilt, with the new, modern showroom due to open at the end of March, weather permitting.