FIERY FATAL: Police reveal identity of Iluka crash victim
POLICE have released the identity of a woman who was killed in a fiery single-car crash near Iluka on July 29.
The woman was 24-year-old Rochelle White from Ballina.
Grafton police officer-in-charge Chief Inspector Jo Reid said Ms White had been identified via dental records, and a probability statement submitted to the coroner by crash investigators had been accepted.
Insp Reid had previously described the scene as “horrific” for emergency services and witnesses.
>>> ORIGINAL STORY: One dead in single-car collision near Iluka
Insp said numerous witnesses described the car as driving at excessive speed and erratically before the collision.