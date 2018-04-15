Fey driven to get better after loss

IN ACTION: Ashlea Fey of Australia looks upfield during the gold medal match against New Zealand.

HOCKEY: In the wake of a heartbreaking loss, Sunshine Coast's Ashlea Fey has embraced a drive to become an even better player on the hockey pitch with Tokyo 2020 in her sights.

Although hot favourites, Fey and the Hockeyroos were forced to settle for a silver medal after being humbled by a tough New Zealand outfit at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Australia were only down 1-0 at half-time, but the Black Sticks maintained impressive form to net two goals in the third quarter and another one in the dying stages of the game to seal the deal 4-1.

Staunch defender Fey started the match and featured for the Hockeyroos throughout the Games.

Fey, who was in the midst of her first Games, said it was a disappointing result but was happy to walk away with the silver.

"It hurt a little bit, obviously,” she said.

"Losing anything sucks but if you look at it (from a different perspective) a lot of people here didn't get a medal so it's massive for us to have a silver medal, I guess.”

Wamuran's Jodie Kenny, who played her junior hockey on the Coast, also featured in the game and even scored Australia's sole goal of the final.

With her first Commonwealth Games experience now behind her, Fey is seeking to test her mettle in another major international competition in the near future.

Along with the World Cup in late July, Fey has set the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 as a major focus.

"That would be the goal for me right now, to keep pushing towards Tokyo,” she said.

"I'm enjoying it (hockey) and I'm excited to see where my hockey can go from here so that will definitely be one of my goals from here on in.”

The 25-year-old made her debut for Australia in late 2016 and has enjoyed plenty of time in the green and gold, but believed there was room for improvement with her game.

"My hockey, like everything I guess, I can improve on and do the things I do well better and the things I don't to keep improving on,” she said.

"I was happy with my performance here (Games) and I want to keep working on that now and I'm excited to see where I can get.

"That would be my biggest drive, I guess.”

She will visit the Sunshine Coast in the coming days to catch up with friends and family, along with some lucky junior hockey players.

She will then return to Perth to prepare for the coveted World Cup being held in London from July 21 to August 5.