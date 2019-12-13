Menu
Alice Jervis, of Adelaide, with friends at the pool for 2017 Falls Festival during sweltering temperatures.
News

How Falls Festival organisers plan on keeping people cool

Javier Encalada
13th Dec 2019 3:00 PM
FALLS Festival Byron Bay has explained how is planning to keep young music lovers cool while adhering to current water restrictions, and more than half of it comes from rainwater.

A spokeswoman for the organising team said unlike many festivals and businesses in the Byron Shire, North Byron Parklands (the venue where the festival happens) is not connected to council's potable water.

"As a result, the venue has put in place a range of water harvesting and award-winning water saving programs across the site," she said.

"Parklands currently captures nearly half of each of the two event's potable water requirements from rainwater harvesting onsite."

The spokeswoman said the water will be used for patron amenity and safety, including misting tents and above ground pools (to keep people cool as per OHS requirements).

"Falls Festival will also purchase about half an Olympic swimming pool worth of water from Rous Water which will only be used for drinking, showering and handwashing (in accordance with Level 1 restrictions)," she said.

"Parklands has 246 waterless composting toilets (more than any other venue in the southern hemisphere) so no water will be used for these toilets.

"Also, the 192 showers are fitted with push buttons delivering 15 seconds of water per push and have a flow rate of five litres per minute, and a water rating of 4.5 stars, well above the average household shower rose.

In 2020, Parklands proposes to install additional water harvesting tanks, which will provide up to 85-90% of festival potable water requirements moving forward."

• Falls Festival Byron Bay will see a maximum of 25,000 people per day, mostly campers, at North Byron Parklands from December 31 to January 2.

Byron Shire News

