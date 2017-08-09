Festival tickets now online

BUY ONLINE: For the first time, tickets to the two ticketed events at Ballina Country Music Festival are available online. Pictured are festival organisers (from left) Garry Lavercombe and Carol Stacey with Cherry Street Sports Club's operations manager Brad Benson.

FOR the first time, tickets to the Ballina Country Music Festival's two ticketed events are available online.

Organiser Garry Lavercombe launched the online sales last week.

He said the line-up for this year's festival from November 3-5 was "the best ever”, with Travis Collins and Felicity Urquart the two big-name performers.

Mr Lavercombe said it was a "real coup” for the festival to secure Travis Collins as he was the most awarded Australian country music star for 2017, with three Golden Guitar awards and three CMA awards.

While there will be 30 acts performing on six stages in venues around Ballina, the ticketed events will be held at the Cherry Street Sports Club.

The Festival Benefit Concert, with proceeds going back to the festival committee, will be held on November 3.

And Brothers 3, who have been regulars at the festival, even while they were competing in a season of the television show X-Factor, will be the headline act.

Buyers should head to the website outix.com/tickets, ballinacountrymusic.com.au or the Cherry Street Sports Club website to book.