Festival offers community a celebration

1st Jun 2017 5:30 AM
GOTTA LOVE IT: Dave Westaway, from Surfit, is ready to tuck in to one of the delights put out for the launch of this Saturday's Love Lennox Festival, flanked on his right by organiser, Debbie Smith and surrounded by sponsors and supporters.
GOTTA LOVE IT: Dave Westaway, from Surfit, is ready to tuck in to one of the delights put out for the launch of this Saturday's Love Lennox Festival, flanked on his right by organiser, Debbie Smith and surrounded by sponsors and supporters.

LENNOX Head has faced some hot issues over the past 12 months, which have all drawn crowds of protest.

But Saturday's Love Lennox Festival is a chance for the community to get together to celebrate all they love about Lennox Head.

Lennox Head Chamber of Commerce president Debbie Smith said while it was great that residents felt so passionate about issues affecting Lennox Head, the festival offered a time to put aside things like the recent battle against the ski jump and differences of opinion over the eastern road at Lake Ainsworth, and enjoy coming together as a community.

And she said there was plenty of reasons to love Lennox Head, from the relaxed lifestyle, the beaches and environment, and the food.

All those elements will be a focus for the fifth annual event, which this year for the first time also is being supported by Ballina Shire Council to the tune of $10,000.

David Westaway, from Surfit, has come on board as the major sponsor, and he paid tribute to the volunteers who put the event on and other sponsors.

The highlights will be the Flavours of Lennox competition where you can vote in the People's Choice award, the Dogs of Lennox event, a skateboarding competition, join in Zumba at 10am and the annual surfboard swap meet.

Shops in the CBD will be offering specials on the day, while musicians and children's activities

 

will be held throughout the day.

Ballina St will be closed from the pub through to Seagrass for the event, which starts at 9am.

For more information on the Love Lennox program, see the website lovelennox.com.au.

love lennox northern rivers community

