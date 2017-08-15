Festival gears up for novelty events

DATE IS SET: The Ballina Prawn Festival will be held on November 11 this year, and will again be a ticketed event.

THE fifth annual Ballina Prawn Festival is coming up quickly, and now is the time to start preparing for the novelty competitions on offer.

The crustacean celebration will be held at Missingham Park on Kingsford Smith Dr on November 11.

The event comes under the wing of the Ballina Chamber of Commerce.

For the punters, the event features a raft-building competition, sandcastle-building competition and prawn-shelling competition.

Also on the menu will be a signature prawn dish competition for local chefs, rides and activities for the children, and a fireworks finale.

The Fair Go skateboarding competition also will be held as part of the festival.

Last year, the festival was a ticketed event and it will be again this year.

The Ballina Chamber of Commerce has partnered with regional tourism and events marketing specialists, Tilma Group, to deliver the event.

The festival will again be supported by Ballina Shire Council and, for the first time, Destination NSW.

Earlier this year, State Minister for Tourism and Major Events, Adam Marshall announced the funding injection of $20,000 to the festival.

For more information, see the festival website, ballinaprawnfestival.com.au or keep up to date at the Ballina Prawn Festival Facebook page.