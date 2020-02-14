Ferry service delayed due to weather conditions

The ferry was built and operated in Queensland in the mid-1980s prior to being bought by Ballina council in 1990.

The ferry was built and operated in Queensland in the mid-1980s prior to being bought by Ballina council in 1990.

THE Burns Point Ferry's annual maintenance has been delayed due to the current weather conditions.

A statement from council confirmed the ferry will now be put into dry dock for annual maintenance from 2pm, Sunday February 16, to 8am Monday March 9 (inclusive).

The last ferry will run at 2pm, Sunday February 16. The service is scheduled to be back in operation at 8am, Monday March 9.

Mr Paul Busmanis, Manager Engineering Works at council, explained Tropical cyclone Uesi, currently off the east coast of Australia, has delayed the towing operation required to transport the ferry from South Ballina to Swan Bay, Coraki.

"We'll definitely be keeping an eye on the weather and, where possible, we'll do our best to minimise any inconvenience or further delays. The local community can stay updated on the maintenance progress via council's Facebook page, website and MyRoadInfo," he said.

"During this three-week period, the ferry will have major mechanical and structural repairs. "The hull will also be blasted and repainted.

"Our ferry works hard almost every day of the year, carrying locals and visitors to beautiful South Ballina. To help keep the ferry running smoothly we carry out weekly, monthly and annual maintenance. This is essential for avoiding unplanned maintenance and providing a reliable ferry service," he said.

Ballina Shire Council thanked the community for their understanding and patience during these essential maintenance works.

The ferry crossing will be closed to traffic for the duration of this work. Road users are advised to use the alternate route of the Pacific Highway and River Drive, Wardell. Council apologises for any inconvenience this will cause.

If delays to the programmed works occur and the ferry cannot return to operation on Monday, March 9, council will provide a further update through local media, social media and at ballina.nsw.gov.au.

For updates on ferry operations visit MyRoadInfo.com.au or telephone Council's Civil Services Division, on 1300 864 444.